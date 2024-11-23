When Stefan Struve k.o'd stipe miocic.

Kind of funny how two of Stipe's KO losses were being eye poked right beforeSkipped the part where he got eye-poked right before the ko.
Struve had a nice little streak going on at the time. I remember thinking his future was bright.
I believe you're confusing Stipe with Struve.It is very bright. Mf fight fires and shit.
struve struck me as someone who didnt use peds. seemed like a clean fighter out there hoopin against people goin the extra mile. evertime he had some good wins he ran into someone a little more athletic with a little more strength and killer instinct
More shocking he wasn't eye poked by Jon. Jones did have his hand in his face on more than one occassion in their fight he just never landed.Kind of funny how two of Stipe's KO losses were being eye poked right before
People also don't seem to notice his leg buckle and that's when struve attacked.Skipped the part where he got eye-poked right before the ko.
It was the only way to beat him lolhad to gouge his eyes out first in order to do it.
why do peeps always want to blind Stipe?!
Good but never great. Facts.Stipe was never that good. That's how it works