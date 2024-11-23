  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

When Stefan Struve k.o'd stipe miocic.

CrimsonFan said:
Struve had a nice little streak going on at the time. I remember thinking his future was bright.
It is very bright. Mf fight fires and shit.

Edit. I failed here.
 
Last edited:
had to gouge his eyes out first in order to do it.

why do peeps always want to blind Stipe?!
 
CrimsonFan said:
Struve had a nice little streak going on at the time. I remember thinking his future was bright.
struve struck me as someone who didnt use peds. seemed like a clean fighter out there hoopin against people goin the extra mile. evertime he had some good wins he ran into someone a little more athletic with a little more strength and killer instinct
 
Scheme said:
Kind of funny how two of Stipe's KO losses were being eye poked right before
More shocking he wasn't eye poked by Jon. Jones did have his hand in his face on more than one occassion in their fight he just never landed.
 
I took a real big poop that night. . That’s what I remember.
 
