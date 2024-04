killakillakilla said: When Rogan said Kayla’s muscular back was comparable to Vitor, everyone watching Kayla’s amazing performance suddenly started associating her with roids. Rogan could’ve chosen any muscular fighter to compare Kayla too in that moment, but he chose such a loaded name as Vitor. That was rude imo. Click to expand...

That was probably in poor taste. But the only other mma fighter to compare her physique to would be cris cyborg, who, believe it or not, has tested positive for PEDs.