When RnB Was Good

triptych said: Me too.....what gives ??!!! I was talking about how 70s R&B morphed into crappy Disco Duck / Village People type garbage way back when and dominated the entire crappy 80s and early 90s. Click to expand...

You didn't make that clear. Disco was from the 70's after all, so you could have been talking about any period, and in the context of the thread, it would lead the reader to presume you meant contemporary R&B.