When RnB Was Good

Joe_Armstrong

Joe_Armstrong

Oct 27, 2004
15,851
2,890
Remember Jodeci style RnB ?
That era had a lot of good songs.



 
triptych said:
Yes, then it turned into crappy disco garbage :(:(:(
Not true. I'll take the R&B from below made in the last 10 years over any of the schlock that dominated MTV, charts, and school dances back in the 90's.












*Edit* Almost forgot...


 
Madmick said:
Not true. I'll take the R&B from below made in the last 10 years over any of the schlock that dominated MTV, charts, and school dances back in the 90's.









Me too.....what gives ??!!! I was talking about how 70s R&B morphed into crappy Disco Duck / Village People type garbage way back when and dominated the entire crappy 80s and early 90s.
 
triptych said:
Me too.....what gives ??!!! I was talking about how 70s R&B morphed into crappy Disco Duck / Village People type garbage way back when and dominated the entire crappy 80s and early 90s.
You didn't make that clear. Disco was from the 70's after all, so you could have been talking about any period, and in the context of the thread, it would lead the reader to presume you meant contemporary R&B.
 
Madmick said:
You didn't make that clear. Disco was from the 70's after all, so you could have been talking about any period, and in the context of the thread, it would lead the reader to presume you meant contemporary R&B.
Actually, R&B was born in the 50s not the 70s anyway !! :) ...and I did elucidate things in my latest post :):)
 
triptych said:
Actually, R&B was born in the 50s not the 70s anyway !! :) ...and I did elucidate things in my latest post :):)
Okay. Disco is not R&B. And I explained that your first post wasn't clear, not your second post.
 
Ever wonder why James Brown had the best dance moves ?

 
