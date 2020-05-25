When Official UFO disclosure happens...

Jack Handy jr said: Lazar is interesting..in that he's NEVER said he attained a degree in Physics from M.I.T or Cal tech...however he did work at Los Alamos...and maybe he took courses at those schools just never graduated. He strikes me as a king of the nerds super hi I.Q. type of dude that was contracted to work on Top Secret "things"



Or he does have degrees in Physics from MIT and cal tech and due to him breaking the TS/SCI legal rules his background was deleted.....he's passed i think 2 independent polygraph tests in regards to his statements about area S-4 so maybe he isn't a fraud?

anyway the FBI still seems to have a hard on for him lot of dot connecting and whether his story resonates as true or bullshit to the listener...tbh i'm somewhere in between with bob due to the education thing.... somebody from one of those schools would have produced a photo or graduation book or something by now.

You do realize that you can find transcripts of him talking about his education at both MIT and Cal Tech in a Google search on... "Bob Lazar education" right? It's interesting.... In that he DID make those claims and you can find them with minimal research.And no, you can't just fucking delete someone's education records. That's not how it works. The government can't just go to MIT and say delete his records then make it like the guy never lived in this city. It's also proven that he was attending Pierce College during that time. He can't even give the dates he supposedly graduated with his degrees. Ridiculous.Here's one of a dozen different sources for his lies about his education.In regards to him working at Los Alamos, he was an outside contractor. The ONLY evidence he's put forth is the phone book, which clearly marks him as a contractor for Kirk Meyer. He never worked for Los Alamos. He couldn't because he didn't have the education requirements.The FBI has a "hard on" for him because he does stupid shit like illegally ship restricted chemicals across state lines, not because he's exposing the secrets of the government.Even his claims about the special element have been proven wrong by real physicists and chemists who have since actually created the element in a lab.At this point, the ONLY people who find Bob Lazar credible are people who have done zero due diligence on his claims.