When Official UFO disclosure happens...

How is it going to change your day to day? Iv3e went deep down the rabbit hole during this pandemic guys like Michael Schratt, Richard Dolan, Bob Lazar, Edgar fouche, and Gary McKinnon are good places to start your youtube ufo journey.

Anyway after months of secret space program, Adm Tom Wilson UFO memo, space force, ancient aliens.

Out of all of those the Admiral Tom Wilson Memo is by far the most intriguing

That said I've come to the realization that if aliens land on the White house lawn Tommorow....nothing really changes for me personally unless it's an independence day total destruction scenario

I still have to go to work, pay bills, change the occasional diaper, duck covid, shop, get gas etc

So what say you? If disclosure happens tomorrow what would change for you?
 
Well first off Bob Lazar is a clear and obvious fraud. There's a ton of information that shows his various lies for what they are.

Second, Admiral Tom Wilson denies the UFO search allegations.

https://www.heraldtribune.com/article/20080806/News/605230649

If I continue down your list, I guarantee I'll keep finding giant holes in those stories.

I'm sure there's going to be life in the universe on other planets. If you accept evolution then life outside Earth seems inevitable. It also seems inevitable that there's intelligent life. Probably exists in our galaxy.

That said, I find the idea that intelligent life is traveling to Earth and being secretly monitored by our incompetent government to be absolutely hilarious. There's no fucking way aliens are here and the government managed to keep it a secret. If it was here, we would all know.
 
I will change my stack to one containing alien nutrients.


My comment makes no sense now that this has been moved from strength & conditioning
 
Why the fuck is this in the f13?
 
Well thanks for responding... BUt I kinda meant to post this in da berry
 
I figured as much. I reported your thread to moderators for a move to the correct area of the forum, but it appears that all those bitches are drunk at the wheel or sleeping.
 
Like the rest of Sherdog, Im gonna be analysing those aliens to see which hole can I stick my wang in and get off.
 
Not much would change for me besides being able to discuss this topic with more people. I already know they exist so its just a matter of what they really are and where they are really from that needs to be cleared up.

Way too many eye witnesses and people who have had direct experiences for it all to be hallucinations, swamp gas reflecting the light of Venus etc.

I saw one clear as day in 1992.
 
is it possible that Crohn's disease could be the result of getting abducted? I mean, anal probing & all
 
Ancient Aliens the TV show has been pretty thoroughly debunked and you will find people involved in the field that are full of BS but overall? its happening to lots and lots of people.

One was filmed on camera for The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch TV show recently. People see them all the time.
 
Lazar is interesting..in that he's NEVER said he attained a degree in Physics from M.I.T or Cal tech...however he did work at Los Alamos...and maybe he took courses at those schools just never graduated. He strikes me as a king of the nerds super hi I.Q. type of dude that was contracted to work on Top Secret "things"

Or he does have degrees in Physics from MIT and cal tech and due to him breaking the TS/SCI legal rules his background was deleted.....he's passed i think 2 independent polygraph tests in regards to his statements about area S-4 so maybe he isn't a fraud?

anyway the FBI still seems to have a hard on for him lot of dot connecting and whether his story resonates as true or bullshit to the listener...tbh i'm somewhere in between with bob due to the education thing.... somebody from one of those schools would have produced a photo or graduation book or something by now.
 
Top-secret UFO files could cause "grave damage" to U.S. national security if released, Navy says

BY BRANDON SPECKTOR

JANUARY 14, 2020 / 10:03 AM / LIVESCIENCE.COM



In November 2004, several U.S. Navy pilots stationed aboard the USS Nimitz encountered a Tic-Tac-shaped UFO darting and dashing over the Pacific Ocean in apparent defiance of the laws of physics. Navy officials dubbed the strange craft an "unidentified aerial phenomenon," but they have remained mum on what, exactly, that phenomenon could've been. Now, unsurprisingly to anyone who's ever considered making a hat out of tinfoil, the military has confirmed they know more than they're letting on.

In response to a recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, a spokesperson from the Navy's Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) confirmed that the agency possesses several top-secret documents and at least one classified video pertaining to the 2004 UFO encounter, Vice reported.

According to the ONI spokesperson, these documents were either labeled "SECRET" or "TOP SECRET" by the agencies that provided them, and that sharing the information with the public "would cause exceptionally grave damage to the National Security of the United States."

Two-faced kitten dies 4 days after birth
These top-secret files included several "briefing slides" about the incident, provided to the ONI by an unnamed agency. (Because ONI officials did not classify the slides personally, they are unable to declassify them, the spokesperson added).

The ONI also admitted to possessing at least one video of unknown length, classified as "secret" by the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). ONI didn't reveal whether this footage is the same 1-minute video that was leaked online in 2007 and widely released by The New York Times in 2017. However, in November 2019, several naval officers who witnessed the incident aboard the Nimitz told Popular Mechanics that they had seen a much longer video of the encounter that was between 8 and 10 minutes long. These original recordings were promptly collected and erased by "unknown individuals" who arrived on the ship by helicopter shortly after the incident, one officer said.

Luis Elizondo, a former Pentagon staffer who helped make the Navy video public, told Vice that "people should not be surprised by the revelation that other videos exist and at greater length."

The FOIA request, submitted in October 2019 by an independent researcher, asked for access to any nonclassified records or portions of records regarding the 2004 UFO encounter. No additional documents were mentioned in the ONI's response besides the classified briefing and video.
 
....like the way you deduce mang

189dco7qtg84ajpg-1.jpg
 
You do realize that you can find transcripts of him talking about his education at both MIT and Cal Tech in a Google search on... "Bob Lazar education" right? It's interesting.... In that he DID make those claims and you can find them with minimal research.

And no, you can't just fucking delete someone's education records. That's not how it works. The government can't just go to MIT and say delete his records then make it like the guy never lived in this city. It's also proven that he was attending Pierce College during that time. He can't even give the dates he supposedly graduated with his degrees. Ridiculous.

Here's one of a dozen different sources for his lies about his education.

https://www.otherhand.org/home-page...e/the-bob-lazar-corner/lazar-flaws-education/

In regards to him working at Los Alamos, he was an outside contractor. The ONLY evidence he's put forth is the phone book, which clearly marks him as a contractor for Kirk Meyer. He never worked for Los Alamos. He couldn't because he didn't have the education requirements.

http://www.stantonfriedman.com/index.php?ptp=articles&fdt=2011.01.07

The FBI has a "hard on" for him because he does stupid shit like illegally ship restricted chemicals across state lines, not because he's exposing the secrets of the government.

Even his claims about the special element have been proven wrong by real physicists and chemists who have since actually created the element in a lab.

At this point, the ONLY people who find Bob Lazar credible are people who have done zero due diligence on his claims.
 
I've always kind of wondered if maybe he did lie on his resume, about his education, to get a job at Los Alamos. DOD, or whoever hired him to work at Area-51/S4 did so, knowing that he lied, in order to be in a position to use that against him to discredit him should he ever go public. No one ever fully trusts a known liar.

Slight side rant: People often say the government would have killed him a long time ago if what he was saying was true, but that isn't really the best move. Bob Lazar dying in any manner even remotely suspicious would be the best thing to happen for his story. Nothing makes a story ring more true than it having been silenced by the government. If however you discredit this person by sowing the seeds of doubt, by exposing him a liar in at least one regard, then it doesn't matter what story he tells no one would ever trust him fully again.
 
