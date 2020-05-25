When Official UFO disclosure happens...

Jack Handy jr
How is it going to change your day to day? Iv3e went deep down the rabbit hole during this pandemic guys like Michael Schratt, Richard Dolan, Bob Lazar, Edgar fouche, and Gary McKinnon are good places to start your youtube ufo journey.
Anyway after months of secret space program, Adm Tom Wilson UFO memo, space force, ancient aliens.
Out of all of those the Admiral Tom Wilson Memo is by far the most intriguing
That said I've come to the realization that if aliens land on the White house lawn Tommorow....nothing really changes for me personally unless it's an independence day total destruction scenario
I still have to go to work, pay bills, change the occasional diaper, duck covid, shop, get gas etc
So what say you? If disclosure happens tomorrow what would change for you?
