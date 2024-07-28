When Leon’s corner asked him if he wanted them to throw in the towel

I can’t remember if it was after round three or round four but at one point, the one dude who is the most vocal asked him something like “Leon, do you want me to stop this fight?”

Obviously, they were trying to rile him up in hopes of another Hail Mary like against Marty, but it just didn’t work this time.

Am I remembering this correctly, did his corner not threaten to stop the fight at one point?
 
Leon was looping after getting spiked on his head. He looked like he was nodding off those last couple of rounds. He reminded of my friends Heroin Harry and Percocet Pete, they live on the street outside my house. Decent guys but they’re always sleepy.
 
leon actually thought he had a chance to beat adesanya, ddp, strickland or whittaker lol
 
ArtardFiesta said:
leon actually thought he had a chance to beat adesanya, ddp, strickland or whittaker lol
his fight with adesanya/strickland would be a fucking borefest most likely just going on past data and styles.
 
