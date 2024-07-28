When Leon’s corner asked him if he wanted them to throw in the towel

Koro_11
I can’t remember if it was after round three or round four but at one point, the one dude who is the most vocal asked him something like “Leon, do you want me to stop this fight?”
Obviously, they were trying to rile him up in hopes of another Hail Mary like against Marty, but it just didn’t work this time.
Am I remembering this correctly, did his corner not threaten to stop the fight at one point?
