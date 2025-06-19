Media When Jones finally retires will people treat him like Fedor and only focus on his early career?

People often view Fedor with rose colored glasses and focus on his earlier career in pride rather than his subsequent decline and dodging top level competition in mma by not going to UFC.

He is hailed as a great for his early career domination and not his late career fall into obscurity.

Jones has been on a similar trend, a dominant early and mid career and a late career of few fights and allegations of dodging the best ( like Fedor did by not coming to UFC ).

Once Jones finally retires will he be hailed as a great or will people be biased and only focus on his late career decline?
 
Haters will always hate. Will probably always have a divided crowd with Jones. The people who accept his record rank him #1 or 2 though.
 
If he had just retired right after he beat old man Stipe, maybe. But dragging this Tom thing out for the better part of two years is absolutely the worst way he could have ended his career, short of another pregnant hit and run.
 
Probably not, for 2 reasons in my opinion


1) PEDs. Some people believe this taints and puts his whole career in question. Some believe everyone is on something and its an even playing field. Its a big asterisk and gives a lot of "what ifs

2). People dislike him for his antics and personality. Fans are humans, and some people will always have a negative bias if they dislike someone. I admit I do it sometimes with fighters like Conor
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Probably not, for 2 reasons in my opinion


1) PEDs. Some people believe this taints and puts his whole career in question. Some believe everyone is on something and its an even playing field. Its a big asterisk and gives a lot of "what ifs

2). People dislike him for his antics and personality. Fans are humans, and some people will always have a negative bias if they dislike someone. I admit I do it sometimes with fighters like Conor
^ This.

Getting busted multiple times points to the fact that Jon Jones felt he needed PEDs against high level competition. And apparently he was using them either more stupidly and / or more heavily than anyone else, because no one I can remember tested positive as often as he did.

Dude had unreal size and length. Had he fought clean, even as much as I dislike his antics, I'd recognize his greatness. But his career has a big asterisk next to it.
 
Eventually all fighters if they stay in the game long enough will lose and become old. If you wanna be fair about things it's best to look at ones body of work at their absolute peak. Jon for example was insane at LHW.

But it's safe to say nobody likes an obvious duck. I'd imagine most people would have respect for somebody who loses to another high level fighter over cherry picking people who shouldn't be anywhere near the belt.
 
I think Fedor went where his management pointed him to go.

In hindsight, we now know that UFC is willing to co-promote.



I'm fine with it. UFC's top 3 were Murr, AA and Timmeh during Shodo's prime, and Fedor ended up fighting all 3.

Fedor retired respected by peers and fans.

I think Boner has something like 80% of the MMA community against him.

Fantastic fighter that cheated his ass off.
 
The shameless TKO Holdings PR account that personally attacked Conor's rape victims in multiple threads while the litigation was ongoing is now making a "herp derp Fedor bad Jones good / what do u think peons I am trying to publicize towards" thread.

Color me fucking surprised.
 
taugrim said:
^ This.

Getting busted multiple times points to the fact that Jon Jones felt he needed PEDs against high level competition. And apparently he was using them either more stupidly and / or more heavily than anyone else, because no one I can remember tested positive as often as he did.

Dude had unreal size and length. Had he fought clean, even as much as I dislike his antics, I'd recognize his greatness. But his career has a big asterisk next to it.
Do you even doubt for a second Fedor used PED in pride?
 
fedor seems like a nice fella who keeps his nose clean and doesn't do hit n runs n stuff. Jones seems like a bad person. That's all i really care about as far as who i respect. I don't really care how good someone was or is if they're a scummy person. That's my take, i can't speak for others.
 
Dionysian said:
The shameless TKO Holdings PR account that personally attacked Conor's rape victims in multiple threads while the litigation was ongoing is now making a "herp derp Fedor bad Jones good / what do u think peons I am trying to publicize towards" thread.

Color me fucking surprised.
Why you stalking me, who are you?

Tell me one bad thing I said about Fedor in the OP that wasn’t factual.
 
Just because Jones and Tom aren't booked yet doesn't mean he is dodging fighters lately, just this one. Right now Jon is the best MMA fighter ever, period done stop talking about it. It will stay that way for a long time.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Once Jones finally retires will he be hailed as a great or will people be biased and only focus on his late career decline?
Depends. If he never fights Aspinall I think people will view him as the best LHW of all time but his GOAT status will no longer be a thing. Even if we don't talk about PED's the people that criticize him will say he ducked two HW in their prime (Aspinall and Ngannou) and that he declined a fight against a Middleweight (Hendo at UFC 151).

They will also look at his HW record and see Gane and a washed Stipe and laugh at that HW resume for GOAT status.
 
Has any country ever hated their own superstar like the Irish hates Conor McGregor?
 
You are an idiot.

By Fedor's early career you mean....basically his entire career lmao?

Yes he lost at the end. Shocking.
 
