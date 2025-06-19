koa pomaikai
People often view Fedor with rose colored glasses and focus on his earlier career in pride rather than his subsequent decline and dodging top level competition in mma by not going to UFC.
He is hailed as a great for his early career domination and not his late career fall into obscurity.
Jones has been on a similar trend, a dominant early and mid career and a late career of few fights and allegations of dodging the best ( like Fedor did by not coming to UFC ).
Once Jones finally retires will he be hailed as a great or will people be biased and only focus on his late career decline?
