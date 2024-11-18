  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

When Jon Jones had his first fight in the UFC...

-George W Bush was still president
-We had the global financial crisis
-Heath Ledger died a month prior
-Games were still being played at the old Yankees stadium
-Bitcoin whitepaper wasn't even created yet
-Bernie Madoff was still ponzing it up
-Tom Aspinall was a fat 15 year kid eating fish and chips, and not training in wrestling because he is british and british people can't wrestle
 
Please confine your sucking to one thread please. Surely you can siphon all the turinabol you need there.
 
Tom Aspinall was a fat 15 year kid eating fish and chips, and not training in wrestling because he is british and british people can't wrestle
That explains a lot. I hate fat people and Tommy Boy still has a little fat guy energy to him
 
