When Jon Jones had his first fight in the UFC...

-George W Bush was still president
-We had the global financial crisis
-Heath Ledger died a month prior
-Games were still being played at the old Yankees stadium
-Bitcoin whitepaper wasn't even created yet
-Bernie Madoff was still ponzing it up
-Tom Aspinall was a fat 15 year kid eating fish and chips, and not training in wrestling because he is british and british people can't wrestle
