When Jon ducked Rumble he got into hit and run and most people forgot that duck. This recent alleged hit and run is him trying to control narrative

"They had never come to see me before. First time they came to Albuquerque to visit me was to take my belt away. Honestly, Lorenzo seemed like he really did care. Lorenzo seemed very genuine. He looked me in the eyes the whole time and was like, 'how are you doing?' At the time I didn't know how I was feeling, I was all over the place emotionally. At the end of the day, it was still a business meeting -- one that definitely wasn't in my favor. They asked me how I was feeling and I told them I didn't want to fight. I do feel if I was ready to fight, I wouldn't have gotten suspended and my belt stripped away. I didn't fight for it. I have nothing to prove, that belt doesn't solidify who I am as a fighter. I needed the break, man. The pressure that I put on myself and the level I was fighting at ... to get away from that belt for awhile really set me free. Today I feel great."