When Jon ducked Rumble he got into hit and run and most people forgot that duck. This recent alleged hit and run is him trying to control narrative

UFC's Jones makes bond, faces felony charge
UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has turned himself in to police after a hit-and-run incident he was allegedly involved in Sunday morning in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
www.espn.com
Less than a month out from the fight. Rumble stylistically and size wise was his toughest fight with a real chance he gets KOd and he knew it. TDD, best striker and most power in the division. Jon can't chain wrestle like DC can to wear down Rumble either. He would have to strike for longer periods and he would lose the striking and well get KOd.
Jones: UFC Took My Title For Turning Down 'Rumble'
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Jon Jones insists he was suspended and stripped of his 205-pound title because he told Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta he could no longer fight Anthony Johnson at UFC 187.
www.mmamania.com
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was hailed for its tough love, stripping Jon Jones of his light heavyweight strap and suspending him indefinitely following last April's hit-and-run accident that landed "Bones" in all sorts of legal trouble.
It also forced the cancellation of his 205-pound title defense against Anthony Johnson, which was then handed to Daniel Cormier on a silver platter in the UFC 187 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, taking place last May in Las Vegas, Nevada.
But the way Jones describes it, the promotion's decision to banish him from the combat sports community came after he informed UFC CEO Lorenzo Fertitta and UFC President Dana White that he was too distraught to compete against "Rumble."
From his conversation with Ariel Helwani:
He looks great, too."They had never come to see me before. First time they came to Albuquerque to visit me was to take my belt away. Honestly, Lorenzo seemed like he really did care. Lorenzo seemed very genuine. He looked me in the eyes the whole time and was like, 'how are you doing?' At the time I didn't know how I was feeling, I was all over the place emotionally. At the end of the day, it was still a business meeting -- one that definitely wasn't in my favor. They asked me how I was feeling and I told them I didn't want to fight. I do feel if I was ready to fight, I wouldn't have gotten suspended and my belt stripped away. I didn't fight for it. I have nothing to prove, that belt doesn't solidify who I am as a fighter. I needed the break, man. The pressure that I put on myself and the level I was fighting at ... to get away from that belt for awhile really set me free. Today I feel great."
Jones was able to avoid jail time for his hit-and-run accident in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and once the court settled its matters with the pound-for-pound king (details), UFC announced his return to mixed martial arts (MMA) -- though an official date has yet to be determined.
Fast forward 10 years later.
Same situation. When Tom was the only logical next fight suddenly another incident? It's Jon subconsciously or intentionally getting himself in trouble from a challenge he knows he could very well lose. He wants to have that high ground and in his way he's thinking "ah I just got into some shit so the fight couldn't happen" when he was in reality scared to fight Rumble and Tom. He ducked Francis too but he was inactive for years bulking so it was a different situation. He could look at Francis contract issues with UFC and strategically duck and avoid Francis until he knew he was gone and came back when it was clear Francis was on the way out to get white belt Gane. Jon is very cunning but if you're high IQ like me you can see this shit a mile away/