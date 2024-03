Harlekin said: Ilia fought at 135

He is 5'8

O Malley at 135 is 5'11



I don't see him outgrowing 145, he is way too short for 155 Click to expand...

Ilia grew out of 135 and into 145 by 22 years old. As guys beginning their pro careers ar 18 or younger and starting amateurs at 15-16 now, you will see guys grow through divisions more. Height isn't everything, Sean is pathetically small, like a fucking rail with an Itty bitty torso and narrow shoulders...way too small for 145 and doesn't have the genetics to add the size. Ilia isn't big for 145 though, kinda ideal sized for an athletic power puncher with a strong grappling base.