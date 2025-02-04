Literally any time you choose to buy a product over the other for whatever reason. Just because consumers don't know or care about things like



when they are making their purchasing decisions doesn't mean that they have no power.



If every consumer decided that they will not support any company that uses slave labour, every single company would stop using slave labour or cease to exist. Unfortunately most people solely look at price as the only dimension in their purchasing decisions. People happily buy phones made with slave labour because they are a bit cheaper.



Government will occasionally fill in as a stop-gap solution for many of the issues, but ultimately the power is in the consumer's hands. Companies need consumers to buy their products (unless of course they sell to the government like defense companies). The average consumer simply doesn't know or care about those issues enough to go with an alternative. Relying on governments who are often slow, corrupt, ineffective, distracted and/or uneducated on these things is not a good solution.



You'll see every now and then some boycotts of companies that use certain practices, products, marketing, etc. that can cause change as well with no government intervention at all.