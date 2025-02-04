  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Opinion When has the free market regulated itself?

no fat chicks

no fat chicks

Worlds greatest poster
@Silver
Joined
Oct 14, 2009
Messages
10,689
Reaction score
4,360
The ozone layer, leaded gas, fire safety codes in buildings, toxicity levels like amounts of mercury and heavy metals etc. all of these and more had to bring in external regulation placed upon them.
 
It doesn't. However, if you look at governments as essentially large scale businesses with messy board of director policies then you can argue that government regulation through the use of force is a type of free market regulation.

And that's probably the only real answer -- the free market has only ever regulated itself through the threat or application of violence.
 
didn't regulation of the market cause the Depression?
 
Well, if you mean by "regulate" peasant uprisings that lead to large scale deaths, feudal conflicts between Warlords who control local markets which result in large scale deaths, I mean...that's self-regulation, right?

 
Think i remember reading its impossible due to humans always trying to twist it to own benefit

But prob am wrong lol
 
Last edited:
Literally any time you choose to buy a product over the other for whatever reason. Just because consumers don't know or care about things like
The ozone layer, leaded gas, fire safety codes in buildings, toxicity levels like amounts of mercury and heavy metals etc.
Click to expand...
when they are making their purchasing decisions doesn't mean that they have no power.

If every consumer decided that they will not support any company that uses slave labour, every single company would stop using slave labour or cease to exist. Unfortunately most people solely look at price as the only dimension in their purchasing decisions. People happily buy phones made with slave labour because they are a bit cheaper.

Government will occasionally fill in as a stop-gap solution for many of the issues, but ultimately the power is in the consumer's hands. Companies need consumers to buy their products (unless of course they sell to the government like defense companies). The average consumer simply doesn't know or care about those issues enough to go with an alternative. Relying on governments who are often slow, corrupt, ineffective, distracted and/or uneducated on these things is not a good solution.

You'll see every now and then some boycotts of companies that use certain practices, products, marketing, etc. that can cause change as well with no government intervention at all.
 
Scheme said:
Literally any time you choose to buy a product over the other for whatever reason. Just because consumers don't know or care about things like

when they are making their purchasing decisions doesn't mean that they have no power.

If every consumer decided that they will not support any company that uses slave labour, every single company would stop using slave labour or cease to exist. Unfortunately most people solely look at price as the only dimension in their purchasing decisions. People happily buy phones made with slave labour because they are a bit cheaper.

Government will occasionally fill in as a stop-gap solution for many of the issues, but ultimately the power is in the consumer's hands. Companies need consumers to buy their products (unless of course they sell to the government like defense companies). The average consumer simply doesn't know or care about those issues enough to go with an alternative. Relying on governments who are often slow, corrupt, ineffective, distracted and/or uneducated on these things is not a good solution.

You'll see every now and then some boycotts of companies that use certain practices, products, marketing, etc. that can cause change as well with no government intervention at all.
Click to expand...
That's not really regulation though, it's just regular supply and demand where the consumers have altered their own demand.

It is impactful on the free market and can change behaviors but the common idea of a "regulation" is some authority setting a rule that others must follow. For example, a bunch of lumber companies forming a group that sets rules for how lumber companies are allowed to act, independent of supply and demand. And the reason that almost never happens is because to enforce a regulating action, there has to be a means of enforcement.

The free market is the free market because it runs on supply and demand and nothing else.
 
Scheme said:
Literally any time you choose to buy a product over the other for whatever reason. Just because consumers don't know or care about things like

when they are making their purchasing decisions doesn't mean that they have no power.

If every consumer decided that they will not support any company that uses slave labour, every single company would stop using slave labour or cease to exist. Unfortunately most people solely look at price as the only dimension in their purchasing decisions. People happily buy phones made with slave labour because they are a bit cheaper.

Government will occasionally fill in as a stop-gap solution for many of the issues, but ultimately the power is in the consumer's hands. Companies need consumers to buy their products (unless of course they sell to the government like defense companies). The average consumer simply doesn't know or care about those issues enough to go with an alternative. Relying on governments who are often slow, corrupt, ineffective, distracted and/or uneducated on these things is not a good solution.

You'll see every now and then some boycotts of companies that use certain practices, products, marketing, etc. that can cause change as well with no government intervention at all.
Click to expand...

That's not what regulation is. Regulation is breaking apart monopolies, not citizens choosing to starve instead of buying food at a monopolized Supermaket.
 
no fat chicks said:
The ozone layer, leaded gas, fire safety codes in buildings, toxicity levels like amounts of mercury and heavy metals etc. all of these and more had to bring in external regulation placed upon them.
Click to expand...
There's the case of the movie and games industries implementing ratings. IIRC these are not mandated by law but the industries adhere to them to increase consumer confidence.
 
PBAC said:
didn't regulation of the market cause the Depression?
Click to expand...

The great depression was caused by tariffs and a lack of government regulation (especially on the banking industry)...

Hey what do Trump and Musk want to do again?
 
panamaican said:
That's not really regulation though, it's just regular supply and demand where the consumers have altered their own demand.

It is impactful on the free market and can change behaviors but the common idea of a "regulation" is some authority setting a rule that others must follow. For example, a bunch of lumber companies forming a group that sets rules for how lumber companies are allowed to act, independent of supply and demand. And the reason that almost never happens is because to enforce a regulating action, there has to be a means of enforcement.

The free market is the free market because it runs on supply and demand and nothing else.
Click to expand...
Obviously only the government can regulate things as they are the only ones who can legally enforce regulations. I thought the purpose of this thread was beyond that.
Sinister said:
That's not what regulation is. Regulation is breaking apart monopolies, not citizens choosing to starve instead of buying food at a monopolized Supermaket.
Click to expand...
There's plenty of regulations beyond monopoly busting. I didn't think you were being so literal in your OP. Yes only the government can legally enact and enforce regulations. Is that the end of this thread and discussion?
 
heloder said:
The great depression was caused by tariffs and a lack of government regulation (especially on the banking industry)...

Hey what do Trump and Musk want to do again?
Click to expand...
And it was the republicans in total control of the government that caused it. They haven’t had total control since. It’s going to happen again.
 
Scheme said:
Obviously only the government can regulate things as they are the only ones who can legally enforce regulations. I thought the purpose of this thread was beyond that.
Click to expand...
It doesn't require the government but it does require enforcement. The legal profession, for example, attempts to self-regulate. I think a lot of "professions" do as well. Doctors, CPAs, etc. dictate who can and cannot claim enrollment, rules surrounding acceptable and unacceptable conduct, etc.

We might argue that trade guilds from the medieval era self-regulated but I suspect that was more monopoly power than self-regulation.

Personally, I think all government is just the 10,000 year old evolution of marketplace dominance by someone strong enough to enforce his worldview on his neighbors. Which follows from the reality that free market economics is just "might makes right" with more math.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,794
Messages
56,853,405
Members
175,430
Latest member
j_a_a_m

Share this page

Back
Top