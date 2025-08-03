Siver!
How an alleged Ponzi scheme targeting Republicans left investors and politicians reeling
The fallout from a failed Georgia lender doesn't just include small investors but goes right to the top of Republican politics in Georgia and Alabama
abcnews.go.com
Some of these same politicians say they too lost money, but others left holding the bag for First Liberty Building & Loan are rank-and-file conservatives, swayed by talk show pundits who promoted it as an opportunity for Christians and “America First MAGA patriots.”
Edwin Brant Frost V, accused Wednesday in a Georgia Ethics Commission complaint of illegally influencing elections, resigned from the state Republican committee Thursday and is resigning as Coweta County GOP chairman, McKoon said. Krista Frost, Brant Frost IV's wife, remains on the state committee and Brant Frost V's sister, Katie Frost, remains 3rd Congressional District GOP chair.
McKoon and some allies won party elections in June after a nominating committee led by Katie Frost endorsed them. McKoon's vanquished rival, David Cross, is contesting those results to the Republican National Committee, saying McKoon and the Frosts engaged in skullduggery. Cross, a financial adviser, says he first reported First Liberty's possible misdeeds to state authorities in 2024.
Georgia Republican National Committeewoman Amy Kremer, whose daughter was among those defeated, demanded the Frosts' ouster.
“We cannot claim to be the party of law and order while turning a blind eye to financial crimes committed under the banner of Republican leadership,” Kremer said.
Georgia Republican’s Ponzi scheme defrauded people of $140m, say officials
Brant Frost IV’s First Liberty Building and Loan lied to investors about lending high-interest loans to small firms
www.theguardian.com
A prominent Georgia Republican was running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded 300 investors of at least $140m, federal officials alleged in a complaint filed on Thursday.
The civil lawsuit by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said First Liberty Building and Loan, controlled by Brant Frost IV, lied to investors about its business of making high-interest loans to companies. Instead, investigators said, it raised more money to repay earlier investors.
Frost is alleged to have taken more than $19m of investor funds for himself, his family and affiliated companies even as the business was going broke, spending $160,000 on jewelry and $335,000 with a rare coin dealer. Frost is also said to have spent $320,000 to rent a vacation home over multiple years in Kennebunkport, Maine, the town where the family of late president George HW Bush spent summers.
---
I mean... when you're led by the Lord of Grifters, other people are also going to get in on the grift.
But I can't in all honesty laugh at this too much because gullible people lost a lot of money to a disgraceful individual and that's a harsh lesson indeed.
Interestingly, the Edwin Brant Frost legacy goes back to Edwin Brant Frost II who has a Wiki page (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edwin_Brant_Frost) for his legacy as an astronomer.
The more recent Edwin Brant Frost's might still get a Wiki page, but for less, err, celebratory reasons...