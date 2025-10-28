When Gane will knock Tommy out...

KavkazDominance
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2024
- Messages
- 294
- Reaction score
- 482
What will be the excuses of Tommy fans? I bet they already know it will happen that's why they're hoping the rematch don't happen.
Gane stumbled him few seconds before the "eyepoke" are you serious ? Tom was already breathing hard, Gane was dancing aroundGane was the one running and cheating buddy. Tom was putting non stop pressure on him.
Had no respect for Ganes power.
What power?Gane was the one running and cheating buddy. Tom was putting non stop pressure on him.
Had no respect for Ganes power.
Cope. Why did he CHEAT then. Gane wanted a way out.Gane stumbled him few seconds before the "eyepoke" are you serious ? Tom was already breathing hard, Gane was dancing around
On the contrary, I very much want to see the rematch, because above all I’m a fan of the sport — so naturally I want to see every possible fight take place, unlike some coward over there who prefers to retire rather than fight… That kind of attitude is indefensible; we must stand up for those who make the sport happen.What will be the excuses of Tommy fans? I bet they already know it will happen that's why they're hoping the rematch don't happen.
I love that post. Will definitely save that.Cope. Why did he CHEAT then. Gane wanted a way out.
Gane always starts fouling his ass off when hes feeling the heat.
Hopefully Tom's eye is ok so they can book the rematch. Its literally hilarious how many of you nerds have no idea what youre watching. Tom landed more significant head strikes thats a fact buddy boy.
Get a life. Literally every Aspinall fan wants a rematch.What will be the excuses of Tommy fans? I bet they already know it will happen that's why they're hoping the rematch don't happen.
Have you seriously actually rewatched the round? I know youre a Tom hater/troll but go watch it.I love that post. Will definitely save that.
Because if you really think Gane was losing and had to pull the browpokes then you're in a rude awakening and it will be amazing to imagine your reaction once Tom is on the chair regaining consciousness : "what jwust happned mate? was it the cwross mate?"
You gotta make me a promise though: you WILL have to post your honest feelings after you see the belt around Bon Gamin waist, okay?