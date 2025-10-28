When Gane will knock Tommy out...

TOMFDJYEDH said:
Gane was the one running and cheating buddy. Tom was putting non stop pressure on him.

Had no respect for Ganes power.
Gane stumbled him few seconds before the "eyepoke" are you serious ? Tom was already breathing hard, Gane was dancing around
 
If they fight again, I expect a grappling heavy gameplan from Tom. I was actually expecting it in this fight because he should be way better than Gane on the ground. One half-hearted takedown attempt doesn't mean much because it looked like Tom bought into the idea that he was a god of boxing. The fact daddy was commenting about him not re-signing with the UFC and instead going to boxing for the big money may be wishful thinking.
 
KavkazDominance said:
Gane stumbled him few seconds before the "eyepoke" are you serious ? Tom was already breathing hard, Gane was dancing around
Cope. Why did he CHEAT then. Gane wanted a way out.

Gane always starts fouling his ass off when hes feeling the heat.

Hopefully Tom's eye is ok so they can book the rematch. Its literally hilarious how many of you nerds have no idea what youre watching. Tom landed more significant head strikes thats a fact buddy boy. The leg kick near the end of the round Gane didnt like at all either.
 
KavkazDominance said:
What will be the excuses of Tommy fans? I bet they already know it will happen that's why they're hoping the rematch don't happen.
On the contrary, I very much want to see the rematch, because above all I’m a fan of the sport — so naturally I want to see every possible fight take place, unlike some coward over there who prefers to retire rather than fight… That kind of attitude is indefensible; we must stand up for those who make the sport happen.
 
TOMFDJYEDH said:
Cope. Why did he CHEAT then. Gane wanted a way out.

Gane always starts fouling his ass off when hes feeling the heat.

Hopefully Tom's eye is ok so they can book the rematch. Its literally hilarious how many of you nerds have no idea what youre watching. Tom landed more significant head strikes thats a fact buddy boy.
I love that post. Will definitely save that.

Because if you really think Gane was losing and had to pull the browpokes then you're in a rude awakening and it will be amazing to imagine your reaction once Tom is on the chair regaining consciousness : "what jwust happned mate? was it the cwross mate?"

You gotta make me a promise though: you WILL have to post your honest feelings after you see the belt around Bon Gamin waist, okay?
 
Mods watching these threads multiply:
MV5BY2NjNGRlZWUtZGE0NC00MWNjLWI1ZTgtYWE4M2YwOWYzMmM4XkEyXkFqcGc@._V1_QL75_UX403_.jpg
 
Gane has chucked away his best chance of beating Tom, by being a dirty cunt.

He was on point and on course to win the first round. Tom was looking a little rusty and over-eager, possibly having fallen in love with his hands a bit too much.

I'm not saying Gane can't win the rematch, but he's absolutely blown his best chance already. Adjustments will be made.
 
KavkazDominance said:
I love that post. Will definitely save that.

Because if you really think Gane was losing and had to pull the browpokes then you're in a rude awakening and it will be amazing to imagine your reaction once Tom is on the chair regaining consciousness : "what jwust happned mate? was it the cwross mate?"

You gotta make me a promise though: you WILL have to post your honest feelings after you see the belt around Bon Gamin waist, okay?
Have you seriously actually rewatched the round? I know youre a Tom hater/troll but go watch it.

Tom was the one putting all the pressure on, Gane did fight a smart gameplan by moving laterally and away from Tom's power but Tom was landing on Gane with significant shots. Gane landed a couple nice labs and a few kicks. It really wasn't the round for Gane that people are trying to make it out to be.

Both still looked good towards the end of the round until gane decided to jam his fingers into Tom's eyes.
 
I don’t think Gane has the power to inflict a k.o , tko is on the table tho.
 
none, would've loved to see that, but we won't cause he was throwing eye pokes instead of fists.
 
