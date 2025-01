There's definitely a size beyond which more size is a disadvantage in a fight (usually considered to be about 6"4', 240lb for your standard athlete type), and while Fedor is smaller than that, Hong Man Choi is much bigger than that. Once you have the size/strength to one-strike KO anyone with a hit that comes close to but misses the mark, more size mostly just slows you down and tires you out (exception for some wrestlers who can force their opponents to carry their weight, tiring both out).