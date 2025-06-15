When do you wake up on average?

TankAbbott4Eva
It's just about 5am here and I'm up and about, this is pretty much when I get up every day unless I had a night out on the beers. It's a great time of day, wife and son still asleep, sometimes do chores like clean the kitchen etc, but now I'm watching Wrestlemania 5 and practicing some guitar, preparing for the gym at 6am.
And like I often do, if you don't like this thread Salma says hi:
