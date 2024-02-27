When do you think Tony Ferguson should have retired?

When do you think Tony Ferguson should have retired?

  • Right after beating Donald Cerrone (12 fight win streak)

    Votes: 1 4.5%

  • Right after losing to Justin Gaethje (For interim title)

    Votes: 2 9.1%

  • Right after losing to Charles Oliveira

    Votes: 1 4.5%

  • Right after losing to Beneil Dariush

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Right after losing to Michael Chandler

    Votes: 6 27.3%

  • Right after losing to Nate Diaz

    Votes: 3 13.6%

  • Right after losing to Bobby Green

    Votes: 2 9.1%

  • Right after losing to Paddy Pimblett

    Votes: 1 4.5%

  • He should keep fighting, there must be some winnable fight left (please list)

    Votes: 3 13.6%

  • He should keep fighting, just to break the currently tied record of most consecutive UFC losses i

    Votes: 3 13.6%

  • He should have retired prior to beating Donald Cerrone (please list specific fight)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
Inspired by these two threads by @MXZT
When do you think Fedor Emelianenko should've retired?

Just like that Anderson Silva thread. With the beauty of hindsight, what's your say? I don't mind those 3 consecutive losses he had with Werdum, Bigfoot and Dan Henderson. But I think he should have retired after he beat Jeff Monson.
When do you think Anderson Silva should've retired?

I know we got the magic of hindsight to guide us. But I'd say after the second fight with Weidman, where he broke his leg. I think he should have retired after that. Reason I say that, is because he was going to get an immediate rematch title shot after losing the Weidman the first time. So...
Without using hindsight, when do you think Tony Ferguson should have retired? What I mean is, you don't know how the future fights would have turned out, e.g. choosing right before fighting Gaethje, would mean retiring off a huge win streak and about to fight for interim belt.



 
VinceArch said:
What's up with all the when do you think 'insert older fighter' should have retired threads today?

After losing to Bobby though.
I just saw the two threads on Anderson Silva and Fedor, and people discussing how their careers and legacies would have looked if they retired at certain points., and it got me curious about Ferguson, since at one point he was seen as an invincible monster
 
man that Justin fight just took away old tony's soul

but yeah after Bobby fight he should have left this unforgiving sport

plus once kabab was gone had no rival to chase towards the top of the mountain
 
The Dariush fight basically confirmed Tony was done. The chandler fight was just a cruel nail in the coffin, given how good he looked in round 1 before getting brutally KO'd.
 
LDN-L-UFC274-42-0508-1-2.jpg
 
The sad truth is that Tony is going to keep fighting until he's a vegetable.
The UFC will let him go if he loses 1 or 2 more fights.
He'll keep fighting on the regional circuit for YEARS to come.
Ten years from now he'll STILL be calling out Khabib and Conor, long after every one of his peers has retired.

Tony is that rare breed that is delusional enough to believe that he can ALWAYS become champion.
He's utterly oblivious to the obvious, lacking the insight to understand that fighters age and lose ability.

Tony probably views this whole thing as just "part of the game".
 
Tony's the kind of guy to beat BJ Penn's losing record, then go and ankle pick Werdum in BKFC.
 
Without using hindsight, when do you think Tony Ferguson should have retired? What I mean is, you don't know how the future fights would have turned out, e.g. choosing right before fighting Gaethje, would mean retiring off a huge win streak and about to fight for interim belt.

For a former title challenger, if you can’t beat Paddy the fatty, it’s time to hang them up.
 
Tony should keep fighting and never retire until he has more fights than Dan Severn. If he wins, he wins, If he loses, he loses,
