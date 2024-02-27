Davidjacksonjones
Inspired by these two threads by @MXZT
Without using hindsight, when do you think Tony Ferguson should have retired? What I mean is, you don't know how the future fights would have turned out, e.g. choosing right before fighting Gaethje, would mean retiring off a huge win streak and about to fight for interim belt.
When do you think Fedor Emelianenko should've retired?
Just like that Anderson Silva thread. With the beauty of hindsight, what's your say? I don't mind those 3 consecutive losses he had with Werdum, Bigfoot and Dan Henderson. But I think he should have retired after he beat Jeff Monson.
When do you think Anderson Silva should've retired?
I know we got the magic of hindsight to guide us. But I'd say after the second fight with Weidman, where he broke his leg. I think he should have retired after that. Reason I say that, is because he was going to get an immediate rematch title shot after losing the Weidman the first time. So...
