When do you think Anderson Silva should've retired?

  • After he beat Chael Sonnen for the second time. 7 July 2012

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • After he beat Stephan Bonnar. 13 October 2012

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • After he lost to Chris Weidman for the first time. 6 July 2013

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • After he lost to Chris Weidman for the second time. 28 December 2013

    Votes: 8 72.7%

  • I believe he retired in the right time.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
I know we got the magic of hindsight to guide us.

But I'd say after the second fight with Weidman, where he broke his leg. I think he should have retired after that.

Reason I say that, is because he was going to get an immediate rematch title shot after losing the Weidman the first time.

So it's reasonable to go for that rematch. But after that devastating loss with his leg break, he should have ended it there. He was never the same after.

I believe he was 37 years old if he retired right after the second fight with Weidman. His record would've been 33-6.
 
He retired at the perfect time. He maxed out his skill and talent and still has his health.
 
After beating Stephen Bonnar, 17 fight win streak.

Just curious why many are selecting after the 2nd Weidman fight? What does Silva gain from losing twice to Weidman breaking his leg? Why not retire as a champion and still on top?
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
After beating Stephen Bonnar, 17 fight win streak.

Just curious why many are selecting after the 2nd Weidman fight? What does Silva gain from losing twice to Weidman breaking his leg? Why not retire as a champion and still on top?
Well he didn't know he was going to lose to Weidman even in the second fight. But once that happened with his leg breaking. That should've been it. A clear sign to retire I believe. Especially at 37 at the time. It's not of the realm to retire at that age after something brutal like that happening to you.
 
MXZT said:
Well he didn't know he was going to lose to Weidman even in the second fight. But once that happened with his leg breaking. That should've been it. A clear sign to retire I believe. Especially at 37 at the time. It's not of the realm to retire at that age after something brutal like that happening to you.
Oh I see, I thought this meant like, if we already knew how his career would play out

But yeah, thats a good decision, if I was Silva at that time, I would still be coming off a huge win streak and highly confident in my abilities to beat Weidman
 
