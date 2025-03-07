  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

When do you know when you're ready for a relationship?

I went to rehab and was told to take a year off from relationships. After that year was up I wanted to rush into a relationship. I noticed my old toxic behaviour are still there sober.
So my councillor said to wait sole more.
I used to jump from one relationship to the next. Now I'm waiting.
I jerk off a lot and I like porn but im not addicted.
Anyway, I think Ricardo Arona would have beat Shogun if he didn't have to go through wanderlei first
 
