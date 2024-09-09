When did you last see a spinning heel kick as pretty as this?

Suga

tumblr_oplondPX681ry1rm7o2_500.gif
 
I do t understand the follow up shots, ref there or not.

Great technique
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,862
Messages
56,157,972
Members
175,092
Latest member
edmundharry949

Share this page

Back
Top