When did you last see a spinning heel kick as pretty as this?

Obviously it's a rhetorical question because you didn't, but I wanted to post it anyway.
Couldn't stop spinning even after the fight ended. That's how dedicated he was to spinning.
Love his victory dance at the end too.. that spin and salute had me smiling.
His nickname "Snake Eyes" The Martial Arts ninja in the cartoon G.I. Joe, very fitting.
True, and with those eyes, his stare downs must be approaching epic.
