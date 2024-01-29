When did you become aware of you ?

Your Account
It seems that from a certain moment in our lives, we recognize ourselves, our personality, our consciousness.
From then,I think we 'only' feel our body is aging, but that consiconsciousness, personality, stays the same and just gets upgraded
with experience and knowledge but in the essence, it is what it is, and thats why we feel even in old age like our spirit is still
like that one from our kids ages.
What would you say, when did you recognize yourself ?
When you think about it ,probly sometimes before the teenage age ,right?
