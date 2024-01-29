When did you become aware of you ?

My entire family growing up was very passionate and had tons of interest/hobbys with strong emotional connections to. Pretty much every single person in my family loves the same things at 16 as they do now.



The most aware I ever became of myself was actually this most recent summer which was the last full year of being married (funny enough I filed the divorce petition today). My wife became a legitimate psychopath and started to develop both depression and anxiety. The person she became and the person I became with her (staying home every night all pouty watching old people game shows/local news, talking shit to others behind there backs, not going out and doing stuff) was the complete opposite of myself.



I wanted to spend quality time with my family and friends, pursue hobbies that I've been doing for over 20 years, use my childhood love of science and health to better society. It wasn't until I lost all of those things until I realize who I actually was and what actually drives me. What gives me fulfillment, joy, and purpose. The classic cheesy hallmark saying of "you don't know what you have until you lose it"