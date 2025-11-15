When did the Welterweight division get so stacked?

fries in the bag
I remember just last year Lightweight was the strongest division.
The top 10 in Welterweight could all be UFC Champions in a different timeline... straight killers.
1. Jack Della Maddalena
2. Islam Makhachev
3. Belal Muhammad
4. Sean Brady
5. Shavkat Rakhmonov
6. Leon Edwards
7. Ian Garry
8. Carlos Prates
9. Kamaru Usman
10. Michael Morales
Also, rank them from best to worst
