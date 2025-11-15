When did the Welterweight division get so stacked?

fries in the bag

fries in the bag

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 20, 2025
Messages
544
Reaction score
835
I remember just last year Lightweight was the strongest division.

The top 10 in Welterweight could all be UFC Champions in a different timeline... straight killers.

1. Jack Della Maddalena
2. Islam Makhachev
3. Belal Muhammad
4. Sean Brady
5. Shavkat Rakhmonov
6. Leon Edwards
7. Ian Garry
8. Carlos Prates
9. Kamaru Usman
10. Michael Morales


Also, rank them from best to worst 😏
 
fries in the bag said:
Also, rank them from best to worst 😏
Click to expand...
1. Shavkat Rakhmonov
2. Islam Makhachev
3. Sean Brady
4. Kamaru Usman
5. Ian Garry
6. Carlos Prates
7. Jack Della Maddalena
8. Michael Morales
9. Leon Edwards
10. Belal Muhammad
hes-that-one-knife-cat-meme-v0-0k6gafxf8sx91.png
 
1.Shavkat Rakhmonov
2. Islam Makhachev
3. Sean Brady
4. Jack Della Madelena
5. Leon Edwards
6. Ian Garry
7. Carlos Prates
8. Kamaru Usman
 
I highly disagree with this. When a win over a 40 year old Wonderboy Thompson who fought for the title 9 YEARS AGO still has signficant title implications for you, the division is NOT stacked. Woodley was already competing in a weak era, Usman's was a total wasteland, and this is just the tiny little hope of a sapling for a new era... but it is far from fully developed. Granted, almost every division is at its worst atm but that doesn't make WW objectively stacked.
 
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
I highly disagree with this. When a win over a 40 year old Wonderboy Thompson who fought for the title 9 YEARS AGO still has signficant title implications for you, the division is NOT stacked. Woodley was already competing in a weak era, Usman's was a total wasteland, and this is just the tiny little hope of a sapling for a new era... but it is far from fully developed. Granted, almost every division is at its worst atm but that doesn't make WW objectively stacked.
Click to expand...

Does beating WB really have significant title implications though? It’s a decent win for an up and comer, but that’s about it, imo. Bonfim isn’t really in the “WW is stacked” discussions. He just cracked top ten and I suspect his ceiling has been realized.
 
Imagine if Chimaev, Michael Page and Bryan Battle were still fighting in the Welterweight division.

The good news is we still have Buckley, Rinat, and D-Rod cracking the top 10 any day now.

But then theres also Joel Alvarez
 
Last edited:
Dacha said:
Not sure, it is a big gap between lw and ww.

Looking back Khabib had it but back then ....

Woodley had knockout power. Usman exposed him though.
Click to expand...
Prime Woodley was a monster. He made a few paydays(PPV points for 205 & 214) then he got old and lazy.
 
WW has always been pretty stacked. I think it's crazy to call era's weak. Same with LW. I think currently it's so strong is because UFC has had rematches and rank squatting for the past 3 years and the contenders are just stacking up.
 
WW has always been stacked. If I'm not mistaken, only the lightweight division has more competitors.
 
WW has been stacked. The Woodley era was meh, but WW always been loaded up.
 
JoeRowe said:
Prime Woodley was a monster. He made a few paydays(PPV points for 205 & 214) then he got old and lazy.
Click to expand...
I would love to see how Khabib wrestling would measure against Woodley. But it will never be known....

Tonight' main event may give some answers...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

John Cena
You think Islam cleans out the WW division?
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
Thepaintbucket
Thepaintbucket
JoeRowe
New WW Rankings?
Replies
5
Views
253
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
svmr_db
  • Poll Poll
Who should get to fight for the welterweight title next vs Islam Makhachev?
Replies
13
Views
320
Koya
Koya
methrogenn
Matchups to make in the Welterweight Division
Replies
5
Views
222
swarrrm
swarrrm
DanDragon Machi
These are the best WW all time
Replies
16
Views
346
Rampage_Jackson
Rampage_Jackson

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,741
Messages
58,457,344
Members
176,040
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top