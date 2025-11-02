When did the rules change to allow refs to end a fight then restart it?

prime_lobov
We saw it today when after the replay revealed an eye poke, the fight was restarted and Waldo won. I can’t remember who was fighting anymore, but there was another fight recently where the ref waved it off with a few seconds to go in the first round, then decided to restart the fight for a second round.
Isn’t this a new thing? I swear a ref stopping a fight used to be final, and the only thing that could happen was an appeal to the commission to overturn the result.
