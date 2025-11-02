When did the rules change to allow refs to end a fight then restart it?

We saw it today when after the replay revealed an eye poke, the fight was restarted and Waldo won. I can’t remember who was fighting anymore, but there was another fight recently where the ref waved it off with a few seconds to go in the first round, then decided to restart the fight for a second round.

Isn’t this a new thing? I swear a ref stopping a fight used to be final, and the only thing that could happen was an appeal to the commission to overturn the result.
 
Good. Shit happens and the right call isn’t always made in the moment. The refs are in charge, if a bad call is made on the fly and they change their mind on re-examination, more power to them.
 
Better days :)
 
I’m not arguing if it’s good or bad - more wondering if and when there was a rule change, or if refs could always do this.
 
Makes me wonder just how much refs or people in commission are involved with gambling.
 
Its insane refs cant restart fights it doesnt matter if its terrible call or not. Appeal get a nc and run it back. This shit leaves so much open for shenanigans especially with betting. If you dont think these refs gamble on the fights go check out the nba. Guys there het paid 50x what refs do and they cheat. These sports are becoming more fishy all the time
 
Magny vs Matthews. That was terrible though. Magny was in a deep sub, ref thought he was done and stopped it early.

That affects the fight because he had been there for quite a while surviving.

Today wasn't so bad, but the complete lack of control after was. It should be a NC because everyone's corners came in, Acosta sat down on a stool and the ref lost complete control following the eyepoke.
 
Ah that’s right, it was Magny vs Matthews, and Magny came back and won too.
 
I could see it being a huge problem if they start deciding a TKO wasn’t really a TKO and just start the fight back up. Or that a guy “wasn’t all the way out” and restart it.
 
Magny was well and truly in that sub to. I don't think he was out, but it wouldn't of surprised me to see him go out before the end of the round.
He looked like someone getting blood choked and going out as it was stopped.

 
Exactly
 
Awhile ago. They didn't want Sakuraba storming the ring again.
 
There was a thread about reffing changes starting this card, that was probably one of them, still no point was deducted.
 
