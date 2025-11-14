When did same sex relationships became acceptable within American female prisons among the inmates?

Nizam al-Mulk
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2024
- Messages
- 3,788
- Reaction score
- 1,586
In which decade or half decade? Were there a lot of regional differences for a while?
Yes, i do mean female prisoners.
Yes, i do mean female prisoners.
Same-sex relationships have long been prevalent and a normal part of inmate social life within American female prisons, rather than something that "became acceptable" at a specific point in time. Studies from as early as the 1950s and 1960s show a high prevalence and a degree of internal acceptance within the inmate subculture.In which decade or half decade? Were there a lot of regional differences for a while?
Yes, i do mean female prisoners.
At the time they became prisoners. Goes for dudes too.
Where people are, sex is happening, and everyone knows it.
You think 50s male criminals were just fine with what they would call sodomy?At the time they became prisoners. Goes for dudes too.
Where people are, sex is happening, and everyone knows it.
I'll never forget my BIL asking my dealer about his time in prison and people trying to rape him. Just in a joking fashion. My dealer was a smaller dude like 5'3 probably weighed about 120 pounds at best. We had spent most of the day taking Xanax, coke, and smoking weed. My dealer was just kind of mumbling because he was so fucked up and was just like "Aww man it aint shit you just got to fight them off. Sometimes though you just can't.....". He just trailed off at the end of that sentence and me and my BIL looked at each other like "WTF?".At the time they became prisoners. Goes for dudes too.
Where people are, sex is happening, and everyone knows it.
Lolol that’s freaking hilarious man. I know it’s the bloopers but your story reminded me of this scene, and your dealer being cricketI'll never forget my BIL asking my dealer about his time in prison and people trying to rape him. Just in a joking fashion. My dealer was a smaller dude like 5'3 probably weighed about 120 pounds at best. We had spent most of the day taking Xanax, coke, and smoking weed. My dealer was just kind of mumbling because he was so fucked up and was just like "Aww man it aint shit you just got to fight them off. Sometimes though you just can't.....". He just trailed off at the end of that sentence and me and my BIL looked at each other like "WTF?".
Some. Of course. Gay sex among prisoners, soldiers, slaves and more, has always happened. That whole Catholic Church stuff isn’t new either. We are humans, and humans are gonna screw something.You think 50s male criminals were just fine with what they would call sodomy?
By the time he was there i guess lesbo stuff was already in and popular.
Real talk, I think most people are at least a little bit bi. I'm not talking straight up 50/50, but I do think that everyone, be they man or woman, self-identified as straight or gay, has at least one scenario where they'd wander over to the other side of the fence.At the time they became prisoners. Goes for dudes too.
Where people are, sex is happening, and everyone knows it.
Not sure about that.Real talk, I think most people are at least a little bit bi. I'm not talking straight up 50/50, but I do think that everyone, be they man or woman, self-identified as straight or gay, has at least one scenario where they'd wander over to the other side of the fence.
So how many of them attacked him to overpower him?Plot twist, he was a warder.