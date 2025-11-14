When did same sex relationships became acceptable within American female prisons among the inmates?

In which decade or half decade? Were there a lot of regional differences for a while?

Yes, i do mean female prisoners.
 
Same-sex relationships have long been prevalent and a normal part of inmate social life within American female prisons, rather than something that "became acceptable" at a specific point in time. Studies from as early as the 1950s and 1960s show a high prevalence and a degree of internal acceptance within the inmate subculture.


Historical Context

  • Early/Mid-20th Century Prevalence: Research from the mid-20th century indicates that same-sex relationships were already widespread. A study by Giallombardo in 1966 estimated that approximately 86% of the women interviewed had a homosexual experience during a period of incarceration. Another estimate from the same era suggested that as many as 75% of women in the New York City Women's House of Detention were queer in some way.
  • Inmate Culture vs. Official Policy: The high prevalence suggests that, within the inmate community, these relationships were a common and accepted coping mechanism for the absence of men and a lack of intimacy. The administration, however, often officially disapproved of such behavior and might penalize it, particularly targeting women who presented as "masculine" (butch).
  • "Pseudofamilies": A common pattern in female prisons, documented in research from the 1960s and onwards, is the formation of "pseudofamilies" which often included same-sex relationships, a structure that provided emotional support and a sense of belonging in the prison environment.
  • Situational vs. Identity: Many women who identified as heterosexual outside of prison engaged in same-sex relationships while incarcerated, viewing them as situational and temporary, which made them a more widely accepted practice within the general inmate population.

Regional Differences

Sources do not indicate significant regional differences in the prevalence of these relationships among inmates. However, there were differences in how strictly the administration enforced rules against them and in the racial dynamics of the relationships. For example, studies from around 2000 found that Black inmates were more tolerant of homosexuality compared to White inmates.

In essence, same-sex relationships were an established and largely accepted facet of the social structure within American female prisons for decades before broader societal shifts in the late 20th and early 21st centuries regarding LGBTQ+ acceptance.

Your welcome.
 
jail.gif
 
You think 50s male criminals were just fine with what they would call sodomy?
 
I'll never forget my BIL asking my dealer about his time in prison and people trying to rape him. Just in a joking fashion. My dealer was a smaller dude like 5'3 probably weighed about 120 pounds at best. We had spent most of the day taking Xanax, coke, and smoking weed. My dealer was just kind of mumbling because he was so fucked up and was just like "Aww man it aint shit you just got to fight them off. Sometimes though you just can't.....". He just trailed off at the end of that sentence and me and my BIL looked at each other like "WTF?".
 
Lolol that’s freaking hilarious man. I know it’s the bloopers but your story reminded me of this scene, and your dealer being cricket
 
Some. Of course. Gay sex among prisoners, soldiers, slaves and more, has always happened. That whole Catholic Church stuff isn’t new either. We are humans, and humans are gonna screw something.
 
Real talk, I think most people are at least a little bit bi. I'm not talking straight up 50/50, but I do think that everyone, be they man or woman, self-identified as straight or gay, has at least one scenario where they'd wander over to the other side of the fence.
 
Not sure about that.

I have zero issues with gay people. Screw what you want, so long as it is legal. Best friend was gay. Was around that way of life growing up. I can’t say I’ve ever considered doing anything with a guy. We are just so damn ugly. I don’t get it at all. Still, people can do whatever they want sexually. None of my business. Just don’t ask me to join
 
There's a Japanese documentary series called Female Prisoner Scorpion from the early 70s I remember seeing back in the day, so at least since then.
 
Cinemax has been letting them bang since the 90's.
 
