When did big flatscreen TVs become so cheap? $450 for a 75 inch Toshiba!!

Eusung
- May 27, 2002
- 4,196
- 3,139
This 75 inch 4k LED Toshiba is only $450 on both Best Buy and Amazon.
Holy shit, this is tempting. Reviews are pretty solid, average 4.7 stars, customers seem pretty satisfied saying it's a steal at this price.
I remember about 15 years ago when I paid $2,000 for a 40 inch 1080p Samsung.
