When Dagestani invite people they beat to train with them

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.
You talking about the coach Matt Serra? The same Matt Serra that beat the brakes off of GSP? The Matt Serra that took that gold strap right from the waist of Canadian's Finest and brought it right back to the dirty stoops of New Jersey?
Tangentially related:
I don’t know much about High School wrestling in LI; but I’ve always been curious how much the general “system” (or whatever) out there contributed to Serra-Longo’s success since you can drive from Weidman’s to Aljo’s to Serra’s in <1/2 hr total.
You talking about the coach Matt Serra? The same Matt Serra that beat the brakes off of GSP? The Matt Serra that took that gold strap right from the waist of Canadian's Finest and brought it right back to the dirty stoops of New Jersey?
Wouldn't really make sense in this case. Merab isn't "better" than Umar at any skill, his cardio is just on another level. That kind of cardio is either genetic or artificially enhanced and can't be taught. It would be like Ngannou trying to teach power.