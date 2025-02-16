  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

When Dagestani invite people they beat to train with them

R

Rayess

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
377
Reaction score
366
Apparently in a humble way.

Would they accept the invitation in return? It seems they propose only to people they beat.

What if Merab propose to Umar, Khabib and the team to come train in Georgia?
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
didn't merab learn his wrestling or develop it in serra longo gym in Long Island? Maybe I'm remembering wrong
Click to expand...
You talking about the coach Matt Serra? The same Matt Serra that beat the brakes off of GSP?  The Matt Serra that took that gold strap right from the waist of Canadian's Finest and brought it right back to the dirty stoops of New Jersey?
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
** I think that’s it a matter of them trying to convey that there’s typically no real beef; and that they’re all about competition and improving.
It could be them faking that, though.
Sean Chowdhury said:
didn't merab learn his wrestling or develop it in serra longo gym in Long Island? Maybe I'm remembering wrong
Click to expand...
Tangentially related:
I don’t know much about High School wrestling in LI; but I’ve always been curious how much the general “system” (or whatever) out there contributed to Serra-Longo’s success since you can drive from Weidman’s to Aljo’s to Serra’s in <1/2 hr total.
 
They would not. It's easy to be a gracious winner. I don't think they have learned gracious losing but they are going too start.
 
JakePaulMMA said:
You talking about the coach Matt Serra? The same Matt Serra that beat the brakes off of GSP?  The Matt Serra that took that gold strap right from the waist of Canadian's Finest and brought it right back to the dirty stoops of New Jersey?
Click to expand...
NJ/NY/Philadelphia area is second only to Vegas in hosting UFC events. I would say more in defense of NJ tri-state area but it sucks here it sucks here bad
 
Wouldn't really make sense in this case. Merab isn't "better" than Umar at any skill, his cardio is just on another level. That kind of cardio is either genetic or artificially enhanced and can't be taught. It would be like Ngannou trying to teach power.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Merab will wipe the floor with Umar if they fight
2 3
Replies
59
Views
3K
Gregoire1
Gregoire1
MarioLemieux
Psychology of when a champ seems like they don't want to fight a top contender
Replies
9
Views
504
13Seconds
13Seconds
krelianx
A Potential hurdle... Russian-Dagestani / Eastern European takeover
5 6 7
Replies
124
Views
4K
Noraaq
Noraaq
deviake
Merab is great, but lets chill brah
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
2K
SuperAlly
SuperAlly
Mammothman
Will Belal do Shavkat the same way Merab did Umar?
2 3
Replies
42
Views
882
fries in the bag
F

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,561
Messages
56,906,726
Members
175,453
Latest member
amr boogey

Share this page

Back
Top