When Chimaev beats DDP

There will be 5 champions from the Caucusus region.

Merab
Ilia
Islam
Chimaev
Ankalaev

Based Mountain Men.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
The kid is stupid. Or blinded by his love of a weird geographical region he will NEVER even visit.
Yeah plus Ilia claims like 3 different nationalities depending on what best fits his agenda at the time. Part Georgian, part Spanish, plus some German thrown in there too he’s used that one before.
 
Georgia is as similarly culturally to Dagestan as Mexico is to America :rolleyes:

For starters like 80+% of Georgians are Christians :rolleyes:
 
Luthien said:
Georgia is as similarly culturally to Dagestan as Mexico is to America :rolleyes:

For starters like 80+% of Georgians are Christians :rolleyes:
Chechnya is more similar culturally to Georgia even though Chechens are muslim and Georgians are christian lmao

Those regions were christian before FYI they converted to gain allies for their war against Russia

They have common dishes, dances, cultural codes, etc
 
Luthien said:
Georgia is as similarly culturally to Dagestan as Mexico is to America :rolleyes:

For starters like 80+% of Georgians are Christians :rolleyes:
actually Georgia has a lot of similarities to Dagestan. I am from that region originally and most people from that region share cultural similarities and customs and traditions, regardless of religion. Religion is a by-product of wars and territorial disputes, and was in many instances forced. Most of the people of the region share common ancestry that is much older than religion, especially Islam. Plus, the last regime, which was Soviet Union, people of Caucasus and the rest of the republics were one nation, and many things that were installed during that time still alive and well and commonly shared.
 
All he has to do is hold DDP against the cage and he will be champ.
 
