When Brock showed he was for real

He ducked and curled like a baby. Embarassing performance. But he is a jugernaut athlete and grappler. Just the worst at taking shots. But enough hgh to become champ.
 
Trabaho said:
He ducked and curled like a baby. Embarassing performance. But he is a jugernaut athlete and grappler. Just the worst ar taking shots.
Physicall his chin was find but mentally he was obviously very panicky.

The ironic thing is I'd say that whilst Lesnar became big source of UFC hype it was actually the hardcore UFC fanbase who dismissed him far more at first due to the way the sport was sold to them as "anti pro wrestling". The idea that a pro wrestler could also be a legit fighter was mostly dismissed by such posters.
 
Did stopping 2 former champions in Couture and Mir not prove he was for real?
 
moreorless87 said:
Physicall his chin was find but mentally he was obviously very panicky.

The ironic thing is I'd say that whilst Lesnar became big source of UFC hype it was actually the hardcore UFC fanbase who dismissed him far more at first due to the way the sport was sold to them as "anti pro wrestling". The idea that a pro wrestler could also be a legit fighter was mostly dismissed by such posters.
Anyone that watched PRIDE knew that pro wrestlers could be good fighters sir.

Saku showed that.
 
Trabaho said:
He ducked and curled like a baby. Embarassing performance. But he is a jugernaut athlete and grappler. Just the worst at taking shots. But enough hgh to become champ.
Nah he was tough af, Carwin is one of the hardest punchers ever and had 12 wins by first round KO
 
This fight showed me that Carwin has terrible cardio. Gassed himself out trying to finish turtled up Bork. Carwin should have waived him up. Just terrible.
 
