When Brock showed he was for real

He ducked and curled like a baby. Embarassing performance. But he is a jugernaut athlete and grappler. Just the worst ar taking shots.
Anyone that watched PRIDE knew that pro wrestlers could be good fighters sir.Physicall his chin was find but mentally he was obviously very panicky.
The ironic thing is I'd say that whilst Lesnar became big source of UFC hype it was actually the hardcore UFC fanbase who dismissed him far more at first due to the way the sport was sold to them as "anti pro wrestling". The idea that a pro wrestler could also be a legit fighter was mostly dismissed by such posters.
Nah he was tough af, Carwin is one of the hardest punchers ever and had 12 wins by first round KO
I meant his toughness, he proved he’s a real fighterDid stopping 2 former champions in Couture and Mir not prove he was for real?