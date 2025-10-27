When Aspinall and Gane rematch

filthynumber1
Im noticing a high amount of mma casual level (retard bascially) type behavior on here. All convinced tom quit after Gane made sweet love to toms eye sockets
Anyone want to bet there account against Tom winning.
I'll take that bet. Tom wins 10/10 times
23 year account against any sherbro that thinks gane is going to win . I want to see how many useless casual accounts I can remove all at once and clean this website up
Fouling Frenchman was and is going down
Assuming ufc gives that cheat the rematch
