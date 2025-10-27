When Aspinall and Gane rematch

filthynumber1

filthynumber1

Im noticing a high amount of mma casual level (retard bascially) type behavior on here. All convinced tom quit after Gane made sweet love to toms eye sockets

Anyone want to bet there account against Tom winning.
I'll take that bet. Tom wins 10/10 times


23 year account against any sherbro that thinks gane is going to win . I want to see how many useless casual accounts I can remove all at once and clean this website up
Fouling Frenchman was and is going down


Assuming ufc gives that cheat the rematch
 
filthynumber1 said:
Should've have been a DQ btw
The guys is a repeat offender

Im speaking from here on out if we want to be technical
You taking the bet?
Your reaction score is miserable.It's certainly not a reaction score that would lead one to believe that you care about your account.

Join date is obviously impressive though.
 
kudos for doing it. agreed, it's like mcgregor era casual shit going on right now with all the quitting crap.
 
I think Tom goes home, studies the tape and comes prepared.

And the data is there.
Even though it was only 4 minutes we saw exactly how those 2 men move and what was working and what wasn't.

Tom needs to cut off the exit to his left and either land from that side or use the knowledge of where Gane is going to trap him against the cage and get it to the ground.
 
Jon jones did very good he just kept holding onto gane hand not giving him chance to come near
 
It all comes down to whether Toms grappling is what its been assumed to be or not. The first round was definitely going Ganes way but it was decently competitive, and on paper at least he has more ways to adjust than Gane does for the rematch. Its an interesting fight.
 
really pathetic for a 23yo account to be so butthurt over a fighter quitting
 
Thy said:
I ain't bettin on crap, fight was such a disappointed and it's gonna take so long to make happen again that it's not worth thinking about.
It won't be long. Dana already publically announced they are gonna to run it back ASAP.
Although Dana is a proven liar so who knows. But I think it'll be sooner rather than later.
And don't get me wrong Gane was doing well and clearly was winning that round. That fight had potential. So disappointing
 
I used to think Tom could win a striking match vs Gane but now i think he will win but that he needs a hybrid approach. Wrestle-box but still conserve some energy in case it goes past 3 rounds.

Betting forum accounts is possibly the dumbest thing i have ever heard. Real men bet money.
 
Hell ya. Drain the swamp! I’m willing to bet my baby account that you’re not going to lose that bet.
 
ledonk said:
I used to think Tom could win a striking match vs Gane but now i think he will win but that he needs a hybrid approach. Wrestle-box but still conserve some energy in case it goes past 3 rounds.

Betting forum accounts is possibly the dumbest thing i have ever heard. Real men bet money.
Aspinalls wrestling is garbage and he should definitely not waste more time on it. it wont lead anywhere
 
