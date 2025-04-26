What's your worst groin shot that you've ever suffered?

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 31,448
- Reaction score
- 44,946
Mine was as a kid I was skateboarding and trying to learn how to do a move we called a "boneless"
Long story short, my skateboard landed end up and my groin landed on the skateboard.
I was a little too old to be crying, but I have to admit there were tears. I was rolling on the ground for like 20 minutes
I thought I'd permanently damaged my junk.
Long story short, my skateboard landed end up and my groin landed on the skateboard.
I was a little too old to be crying, but I have to admit there were tears. I was rolling on the ground for like 20 minutes
I thought I'd permanently damaged my junk.