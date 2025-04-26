What's your worst groin shot that you've ever suffered?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
31,448
Reaction score
44,946
Mine was as a kid I was skateboarding and trying to learn how to do a move we called a "boneless"

Long story short, my skateboard landed end up and my groin landed on the skateboard.

I was a little too old to be crying, but I have to admit there were tears. I was rolling on the ground for like 20 minutes

I thought I'd permanently damaged my junk.
 
smaller targets are harder to hit
 
I'll be laughing at you idiots from the sidelines

I learned my lesson good when a senior on the lacrosse team got a wrap check to the goods and threw up. Poor bastard made noises that haunted my memories for a while.

A little bit of luck and that lesson there and me boys have been pretty good.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,222
Messages
57,213,159
Members
175,588
Latest member
MateusNardello

Share this page

Back
Top