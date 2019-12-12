What's your weather like today?

Sorry, I'm bored & curious to see what the conditions are like where ever the rest of you are at.
I suppose I'm also going through a bit of climate shock because being from Buffalo I've never experienced shirtsleeves weather in the middle of December before. But that's just what it is today here in Sedona, Arizona where it's 60 degrees & sunny. I just got through taking a walk outside to check our mail & I wound up staying out there for about 15 minutes because it was so nice.
So, tell me what it's like where you're at.
 
Same. Welcome to the Southwest. There's no going back.......
 
Sunny and 63 in Austin........checking in.
 
10F which is considerably warmer than it’s been the past couple days. And it snowed an inch or two this morning with sucks cocks as well.
 
Louisiana here and each day is a different weather. It's 56 degrees right now, yesterday was about 30, the day before was almost 80. Tommorow it could snow or it could be like a summer day you never know.
 
-10C and i havent seen sunlight in 3 months

looks like this until 10 30am and looks like this again at 3 30 pm

2JZA0c4.jpg
 
Yesterday and the day before it was like 37°C (about 99 farenheit) at peak. About 28ªC (82) at night.

Last night we had some rain and we are back to 27°C (80ºC) so it is awesome again.
 
damn it must be weird having your summer during winter and your winter during summer and your spring during autumn and your autumn during spring. And the counterclockwise toilet flush too.
 
Miami, 78 it rained a bit today, it's kinda warm honestly, I was at the beach and went on the water on Monday, no complains.
 
<Huh2>

December whas always been hot for me and it's awesome that way. Can't imagine otherwise.
 
I've been walking around in shorts and sandals all month. I want it to be cold.
 
7 degrees and heavy rain in England
 
Sunny and 50 here in South Central Alaska. I’m sweating.
 
63F and sunny in Houston.
 
