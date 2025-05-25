Movies Whats your Top 5 underrated films?

26805-fear-x-0-230-0-345-crop.jpg


Fear X 2003

"When his wife is killed in a seemingly random incident, Harry, prompted by mysterious visions, journeys to discover the true circumstances surrounding her murder."


15599-beyond-the-black-rainbow-0-230-0-345-crop.jpg


Beyond the Black Rainbow 2010

"Deep within the mysterious Arboria Institute, a disturbed and beautiful girl is held captive by a doctor in search of inner peace. Her mind controlled by a sinister technology. Silently, she waits for her next session with deranged therapist Dr. Barry Nyle. If she hopes to escape, she must journey through the darkest reaches of The Institute, but Nyle wonʼt easily part with his most gifted and dangerous creation."



qFd7dNvV1neXBV5OZdU5jOhdDZ6-0-230-0-345-crop.jpg


Pandorum 2009

"Two crew members wake up on an abandoned spacecraft with no idea who they are, how long they've been asleep, or what their mission is. The two soon discover they're actually not alone – and the reality of their situation is more horrifying than they could have imagined."



713542-gaia-0-230-0-345-crop.jpg


Gaia 2021

"In the depths of an ancient forest, something has been growing. Something older than humanity itself, and perhaps greater too. When a park ranger discovers a man and his son living wild, she stumbles onto a secret that is about to change the world."


811606-significant-other-0-230-0-345-crop.jpg


Significant Other 2022

"Ruth and Harry decide to take a romantic backpacking trip through the Pacific Northwest, but amongst the beautiful scenery, Ruth makes an unexpected discovery that sets her off on a strange, frightening new path. The couple aren’t alone in the woods, and they might not be the same when they come out…if they come out."



Share your top 3 to 5 films that you think are underrated.
 
# 1. American Me
It is far superior to that trash buffoonery of Blood In, Blood Out that everyone loves so much for some reason I still cant understand!
 
