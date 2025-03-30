What's your top 10 male singers of all-time?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
At their primes of course.
1. Freddie Mercury
2. Sam Cooke
3. Roy Orbison
4. Chris Cornell
5. Steve Perry
6. Robert Plant
7. Stevie Wonder
8. Axl Rose
9. Bono
10. George Michael
HM - Mike Patton, Boy George, Frank Sinatra, Jeff Buckley, Marvin Gaye, John Lennon.
1. Freddie Mercury
2. Sam Cooke
3. Roy Orbison
4. Chris Cornell
5. Steve Perry
6. Robert Plant
7. Stevie Wonder
8. Axl Rose
9. Bono
10. George Michael
HM - Mike Patton, Boy George, Frank Sinatra, Jeff Buckley, Marvin Gaye, John Lennon.
