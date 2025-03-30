What's your top 10 male singers of all-time?

Do you like my list?

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
At their primes of course.

1. Freddie Mercury
2. Sam Cooke
3. Roy Orbison
4. Chris Cornell
5. Steve Perry
6. Robert Plant
7. Stevie Wonder
8. Axl Rose
9. Bono
10. George Michael

HM - Mike Patton, Boy George, Frank Sinatra, Jeff Buckley, Marvin Gaye, John Lennon.

Freddie Mercury

Sam Cooke


Roy Orbison


Chris Cornell


Steve Perry

Robert Plant

Stevie Wonder


Axl Rose


Bono


George Michael
 
