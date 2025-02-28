  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

What's your thoughts on Shakur Stevenson - Is he the real deal?

Is he the real deal?

  • Yes he is, without a doubt.

  • Yes, he is. But he still has a lot to prove.

  • No, he's a flash in the pan.

  • I'm not sure.

The guy definitely looks the part and has all the skills to make him a great fighter it seems.

Or it's an illusion? He hasn't fought really any big time names thus far in his career.

I'd love to see him matched up with some top quality opponents.

