What's your recreational activity?

What do you during day-off and past time?

How do you spend your remaining time when you're free?
 
Got a toddler and work full time ....I have forgotten what free time is.

I catch the occasional show. Just recently saw Matt heckler again with my wife.



I occasionally get a little play station in and am currently screwing around in red red redemption 2

Used to collect toys but it seems wrong for me to buy toys for me and not my son these days

Get out to the range when I can and burn through 400 bucks worth of 5.56 , .45 and 10mm

Bout it really I'm kind of boring and keep a pretty steady routine.
 
I do Karate on weekends, planning to take up Judo this month to supplement my Karate.
 
Other said:
Reading
Hiking
Making Music
Weed
Cooking
Eating
raw
 
