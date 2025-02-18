  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Simple Southerner

Simple Southerner

Came, saw, conquered. Savage mode activated.
@Gold
Joined
May 12, 2018
Messages
17,710
Reaction score
23,686
Lol so sherbros be honest you find this and there's no kind of identification anywhere inside what's your next move?

Screenshot_20250108-193822~2.png
 
Return to the owner. I'm not poor nor a degenerate.


*oh shit. No IDs... Keep it indefinitely until something comes up? I don't think it's proper to donate it to charity.
 
HoYp1cA.gif
 
fingercuffs said:
Police station.
Click to expand...
What if you find that wallet with no id in it in the middle of nowhere & the nearest police station is far as f?

And also what's a police station gonna do with a wallet full of cash with no id inside? 🧐🤔
 
Simple Southerner said:
What if you find that wallet with no id in it in the middle of nowhere & the nearest police station is far as f?

And also what's a police station gonna do with a wallet full of cash with no id inside? 🧐🤔
Click to expand...
Wait for the owner to contact them to see if anyone had the decency to hand it in. And post it on local FBook and Nextdoor groups to see if anyone's lost it asking for the owner to desrcibe how much money and what the wallet looks like.
 
I had a boss that accidentally dropped $5000-$8000 from his pocket at a Starbucks <{you!}>
 
