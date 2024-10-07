If you're not a psycho, you probably have some sort of moral compass. What's your moral compass? What guides you to make the morally right decisions?



Some people are religious so I assume they don't do things that their god would judge as wrong. Maybe it's the fear of going to hell.



Since I'm not religious, I go by how much of an asshole I feel I am. As a rule, I think directly hurting others is bad unless in self-defense, or I guess a mutually agreed upon contest like a prize fight. I don't like the way I feel about myself if I might have hurt someone.



Indirectly hurting others emotionally is a bit trickier for me because how many degrees of separation is required before one is morally acquitted? Fucking your buddy's wife and causing emotional distress in another person isn't a moral action even if you didn't physically hurt anyone. To a lesser degree, saying mean things to someone to hurt their feeling isn't cool either, but sometimes people can perceive something as being mean even if you don't intend to be mean. My intention isn't to hurt people, but my words or decisions may offend some people. So I try to keep my intentions good and pure, and at the same time do my best to be aware of how other people will perceive my words and actions.



I don't feel great about buying meat products that support industrial farming, or buying items will add to more plastic waste, but I still do it because I sometimes need to eat meat or buy something that comes in plastic packaging. I wouldn't hurt an animal, even a bug, directly unless it was attacking me like a mosquito or tick. Cockroaches are an exception though. I kill them even if they aren't a direct threat to me.