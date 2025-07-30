Without any teasers or trailers yet and no critic has seen the final product thus far. Do you think it's going to be good?



Considering he co-wrote the story with his son and that same son who is directing the film. His first feature film.



My take it's going to be good at least a rated 7.5 or higher on IMDB. When you keep in mind, you don't see recent movies that often at 8 or higher.



It's just too personal of a creative work for Daniel Day-Lewis for this film to not be good. He also took 7 years off acting to create this story with his son.



Plus his son is the director. DDL is very consistent with his quality of work being good, specifically his acting.



So I just think the same for something he co-wrote with his son. But there is a lot of risk involved in here and could be major disappointment, so we will see.



I hope it's a good movie.



