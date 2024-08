To give just one is too hard. Like picking a favorite son, but actually harder, since I do have one... Either way. Tried to keep it to just 2 though.



80’s

Mega Man 2

Mario 3



90's

Doom 2

Castlevania SOTN



00's

Metroid Prime

Resident Evil 4



10's

The Last of Us

Divinity Original Sin 2



20's

Age of Wonders 4

Resident Evil 4 Remake