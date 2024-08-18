What's your favourite rule to see the refs enforce?

Trick question: the only rule the refs enforce is screaming in submissions. You can grab the fence, poke the eyes, kick the balls, knee downed opponents and hit to the back of the head with impunity. I'd love to see some statistics because it really feels like fighters are starting to figure out and embrace what they can get away with.



I just want a fucking fight with actual fucking rules, put together because two people climbed the fucking ladder by beating the fighter ranked above them (not because they're popular shitheads on social media or are being protected by management), without Dana White privilege, and without the UFC possibly going past the point of fight fixing (like they did with O'Malley vs. Aljo or whatever they said to Mokaev).



I just want some fucking fights without asterisks beside them but there are so many goddamn asterisks I feel like I'm at a French comic book convention.