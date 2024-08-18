What's your favourite rule to see the refs enforce?

don't ask

don't ask

Special Secretary of Shitposting
@Silver
Joined
Feb 4, 2022
Messages
10,746
Reaction score
19,659
Trick question: the only rule the refs enforce is screaming in submissions. You can grab the fence, poke the eyes, kick the balls, knee downed opponents and hit to the back of the head with impunity. I'd love to see some statistics because it really feels like fighters are starting to figure out and embrace what they can get away with.

I just want a fucking fight with actual fucking rules, put together because two people climbed the fucking ladder by beating the fighter ranked above them (not because they're popular shitheads on social media or are being protected by management), without Dana White privilege, and without the UFC possibly going past the point of fight fixing (like they did with O'Malley vs. Aljo or whatever they said to Mokaev).

I just want some fucking fights without asterisks beside them but there are so many goddamn asterisks I feel like I'm at a French comic book convention.
 
don't ask said:
Trick question: the only rule the refs enforce is screaming in submissions. You can grab the fence, poke the eyes, kick the balls, knee downed opponents and hit to the back of the head with impunity. I'd love to see some statistics because it really feels like fighters are starting to figure out and embrace what they can get away with.

I just want a fucking fight with actual fucking rules, put together because two people climbed the fucking ladder by beating the fighter ranked above them (not because they're popular shitheads on social media or are being protected by management), without Dana White privilege, and without the UFC possibly going past the point of fight fixing (like they did with O'Malley vs. Aljo or whatever they said to Mokaev).

I just want some fucking fights without asterisks beside them but there are so many goddamn asterisks I feel like I'm at a French comic book convention.
Click to expand...
Wow, how many times can a guy say "f*cking" in a post? Is that you Uncle Dana?
 
Ref: Don’t grab the fence! Last warning before I give you another warning!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,385
Messages
56,050,587
Members
175,048
Latest member
J22

Share this page

Back
Top