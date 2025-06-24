What's your favourite Dustin Poirier performance and why?

W

wolffanghameha

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Dec 7, 2014
Messages
834
Reaction score
920
As he approaches his final UFC fight, what's your fave performance of his?

Hooker?
Gaethje?
Eddie?
Conor?
Max?
Chandler?
Islam?

I liked BSD (Benoit). He was getting lit up in a way he never planned, but still found small pockets of opportunity to effectively execute his skills and even got the TKO. It's my current favourite because it's a great metaphor for finding any available pockets to pursue values and goals in life even if circumstances don't leave such clear or typical opportunities to pursue them.
It's also his most "veteran" performance, where he was getting physically outworked by a younger, more aggressive guy.
 
dustin-poirier-conor-mcgregor.gif
 
Conor 3, but moreso because any time I can watch Conor get his ass kicked AND suffer a severe injury, I take my hat off to his opponent.
 
Any of his fights with Justin, Chandler, or Eddie

I consider those 4 to be the Mt Rushmore of violence. They all have absolute wars with each other.
 
Gaethje.

I think Dustin was Hookers best performance. The first two rounds were world class. But Dustin outcardioed him.
 
There are so many, he had so many great fights in WEC and UFC, but I will have to go with the 2nd Conor fight, it was beautiful seeing Poirier lay them hands on a wilted and gassy Conor, enjoyed the 3rd fight too, but the 2nd was better because of the ending
 
conor cause it shows hard work and u can come back and beat someone that everyone wrote u off on.
 
wolffanghameha said:
As he approaches his final UFC fight, what's your fave performance of his?

Hooker?
Gaethje?
Eddie?
Conor?
Max?
Chandler?
Islam?

I liked BSD (Benoit). He was getting lit up in a way he never planned, but still found small pockets of opportunity to effectively execute his skills and even got the TKO. It's my current favourite because it's a great metaphor for finding any available pockets to pursue values and goals in life even if circumstances don't leave such clear or typical opportunities to pursue them.
It's also his most "veteran" performance, where he was getting physically outworked by a younger, more aggressive guy.
Click to expand...
150% Conor, because it was Conor and he'd never been knocked out before. I still go back and watch their 2nd fight when I need a pick me up. 😁
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,471
Messages
57,474,491
Members
175,720
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top