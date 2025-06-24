What's your favourite Dustin Poirier performance and why?

wolffanghameha
As he approaches his final UFC fight, what's your fave performance of his?
Hooker?
Gaethje?
Eddie?
Conor?
Max?
Chandler?
Islam?
I liked BSD (Benoit). He was getting lit up in a way he never planned, but still found small pockets of opportunity to effectively execute his skills and even got the TKO. It's my current favourite because it's a great metaphor for finding any available pockets to pursue values and goals in life even if circumstances don't leave such clear or typical opportunities to pursue them.
It's also his most "veteran" performance, where he was getting physically outworked by a younger, more aggressive guy.
