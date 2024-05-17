What's your favorite reaction videos?

Do you enjoy watching reaction videos?

  • Total voters
    2
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,231
Reaction score
42,586
I particularly like all kinds of reaction videos. From music videos, movies, fights etc...etc... Just love seeing people react to things you like for the first time.

Obviously there are some that are not genuine and I feel like I can tell pretty good if it isn't genuine.

But overall I love watching them.

Here are few I like.















 
200w.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,426
Messages
55,558,202
Members
174,820
Latest member
blunttruth

Share this page

Back
Top