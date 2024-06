Voted Xbox, as that's what I'm playing on right now, and I'm putting off buying a expensive PC, even though playing on PC is better for various reasons.



With that said, if it wasn't for limitations, such as limitations in technology and multiplayer, I really enjoyed my iPad. Monster Hunter: Freedom Unite was great, Vainglory was decent and I'd pick Stardew Valley on iPad over any platform, if it wasn't for poor update times and lack of multiplayer.