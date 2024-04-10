Whats your experience on mobile like

The Servant
Nov 2, 2021
492
1,025
These Argyle adds have become something else, 2/3rds my screen are unusable. I have times where some of this stuff is blocking my keyboard and I can't even post.
Literally adds stacked back to back the point this site is becoming unusable for me. Disappointing as all hell as I love browsing at work.
