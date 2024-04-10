Whats your experience on mobile like

These Argyle adds have become something else, 2/3rds my screen are unusable. I have times where some of this stuff is blocking my keyboard and I can't even post.

Literally adds stacked back to back the point this site is becoming unusable for me. Disappointing as all hell as I love browsing at work.
 
Yeah it got pretty bad after the update. No issues on desktop but mobile is ghastly.
 
Call into work. You get the day off and get to surf Sherdog...

charlie-sheen-winning.gif
 
It's a bit funny to me because every ad I see I don't think 'I should get that'. I pretty much make a mental note to not ever buy from that company.

So Sherdog is making revenue from these ads and the ad companies are losing revenue from me. This era of the net is extreme Monkey time.

That being said I should get off my ass and log in via brave.
 
