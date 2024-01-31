What's your dream matchup that you always wanted to see that no one ever talk about?

lerobshow

lerobshow

Name a matchup that you always been intrigued by and wanted to see that never happened that you rarely or never see mentioned.

I'll go first: Prime Anderson Silva vs Prime Gegard Mousasi

It's a shame we never got that fight because I think both in their prime would've made for a fantastic fight.
 
There's one matchup that I've never heard one person mention and I talk about it all the time. It would be killer, literally. The matchup I'd love to see is Francis vs Conor.
 
Cain Velasquez vs Shane Carwin. That would have been an awesome fight
 
