What's your dream matchup that you always wanted to see that no one ever talk about?

Name a matchup that you always been intrigued by and wanted to see that never happened that you rarely or never see mentioned.
I'll go first: Prime Anderson Silva vs Prime Gegard Mousasi
It's a shame we never got that fight because I think both in their prime would've made for a fantastic fight.
