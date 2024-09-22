We discuss women's body counts often but what are the body counts of sherbros? And how do you do feel about it, if you feel anything about it?



I don't have an accurate number of the number of women I've slept with, but I can estimate that it's in the 70-80 range at this point. During my man whore phase, I lost count after around 50 and it felt sociopathic to keep track as if I'm logging in kills like a fighter pilot or serial killer. But at the same time, it feels just as sociopathic to not remember all the people I've shared moments with.

I focused on quality over quantity in my 30s and I can remember all the women I've been with since 6 years ago because I tried to only hook up with women after building a connection with them.



I don't necessarily have any feelings about the number by itself, but because I've slept with what I think is quite a lot of women, I've had quite a lot of negative experiences. Some of them were cheating on their partners with me, sometimes I was cheating on my partner, some of them got very clingy, some of them felt used and hurt, some experiences just left me empty... and it all left a bad taste in my mouth. I started to associate negative feelings with sex, women, and relationships. As a result I've become more conservative as I've gotten older and want to advise against young people engaging in hookup culture. Sex is a sacred wonderful thing to share with someone special and shouldn't be given out willy nilly, in my opinion.