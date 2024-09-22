Relationship What's your body count?

We discuss women's body counts often but what are the body counts of sherbros? And how do you do feel about it, if you feel anything about it?

I don't have an accurate number of the number of women I've slept with, but I can estimate that it's in the 70-80 range at this point. During my man whore phase, I lost count after around 50 and it felt sociopathic to keep track as if I'm logging in kills like a fighter pilot or serial killer. But at the same time, it feels just as sociopathic to not remember all the people I've shared moments with.
I focused on quality over quantity in my 30s and I can remember all the women I've been with since 6 years ago because I tried to only hook up with women after building a connection with them.

I don't necessarily have any feelings about the number by itself, but because I've slept with what I think is quite a lot of women, I've had quite a lot of negative experiences. Some of them were cheating on their partners with me, sometimes I was cheating on my partner, some of them got very clingy, some of them felt used and hurt, some experiences just left me empty... and it all left a bad taste in my mouth. I started to associate negative feelings with sex, women, and relationships. As a result I've become more conservative as I've gotten older and want to advise against young people engaging in hookup culture. Sex is a sacred wonderful thing to share with someone special and shouldn't be given out willy nilly, in my opinion.
 
David Duchovny is that you..?
 
bout-treefiddy-lol.gif
 
