What's your all-time favorite comic book to read?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 32,391
- Reaction score
- 42,858
Not surprising since Spider-Man is my favorite comic book character.
This is the one I vividly remember the most and probably the most read of all the comic books.
(If you can find the whole story in YT that would be great)
This is the one I vividly remember the most and probably the most read of all the comic books.
(If you can find the whole story in YT that would be great)