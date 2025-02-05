What's your 10 most memorable boxing fights that you watched live?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 35,829
- Reaction score
- 48,604
Not necessarily being at the event, but watching it live on TV.
From the ones I can remember.
Top of my head, and not in order.
Evander Holyfield vs. Riddick Bowe 1 & 2
Manny Pacquiao vs. Antonio Margarito
Manny Pacquiao vs. Oscar De La Hoya
Roy Jones Jr. vs. Vinny Pazienza
Arturo Gatti vs. Micky Ward 1 & 2
Lennox Lewis vs. Vitali Klitschko
Naseem Hamed vs. Kevin Kelley
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo
From the ones I can remember.
Top of my head, and not in order.
Evander Holyfield vs. Riddick Bowe 1 & 2
Manny Pacquiao vs. Antonio Margarito
Manny Pacquiao vs. Oscar De La Hoya
Roy Jones Jr. vs. Vinny Pazienza
Arturo Gatti vs. Micky Ward 1 & 2
Lennox Lewis vs. Vitali Klitschko
Naseem Hamed vs. Kevin Kelley
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo