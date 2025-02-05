  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

What's your 10 most memorable boxing fights that you watched live?

Not necessarily being at the event, but watching it live on TV.

From the ones I can remember.

Top of my head, and not in order.

Evander Holyfield vs. Riddick Bowe 1 & 2
Manny Pacquiao vs. Antonio Margarito
Manny Pacquiao vs. Oscar De La Hoya
Roy Jones Jr. vs. Vinny Pazienza
Arturo Gatti vs. Micky Ward 1 & 2
Lennox Lewis vs. Vitali Klitschko
Naseem Hamed vs. Kevin Kelley
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo
 
Based on context and the fight itself I'd say Trinidad vs Vargas.

More recently GGG vs Canelo II and Chocolatito vs Estrada II come to mind.

As for events I've attended my vote goes to AJ vs Wlad.
 
Based on context and the fight itself I'd say Trinidad vs Vargas.

More recently GGG vs Canelo II and Chocolatito vs Estrada II come to mind.

As for events I've attended my vote goes to AJ vs Wlad.
Thank you.
 
