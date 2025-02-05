What's your 10 most memorable boxing fights that you watched live?

Not necessarily being at the event, but watching it live on TV.



From the ones I can remember.



Top of my head, and not in order.



Evander Holyfield vs. Riddick Bowe 1 & 2

Manny Pacquiao vs. Antonio Margarito

Manny Pacquiao vs. Oscar De La Hoya

Roy Jones Jr. vs. Vinny Pazienza

Arturo Gatti vs. Micky Ward 1 & 2

Lennox Lewis vs. Vitali Klitschko

Naseem Hamed vs. Kevin Kelley

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo