What's wrong with Jose Aldo?

MetaIIica

MetaIIica

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 14, 2019
Messages
615
Reaction score
1,791
Jose Aldo was known for his incredible leg kicks, like in the Urijah Faber fight, Jose Aldo's kicks are an immensely powerful part of his game, Jose Aldo even dropped Peter Yan with leg kicks, yet Jose Aldo threw almost no kicks against Mario Bautista and got hugged the entire time.

Jose refuses to implement an important part of his game, and he seems to be unable to get off the fence, definitely not a safe bet.
 
He quit playing soccer so he lost that power. And the ability to turn the hips over. They go hand in hand, or foot in foot.
- Ken Flo

His defense is so incredibly reactive, he seems to always be ready to counter with hands and phased the kicks out.
 
Throwing so many kicks with such volume comes with a heavy price. He clearly damaged his legs which is why he stopped using them. Not because he forgot or just changed for no reason.

Same with wrestlers who stop using their wrestling and become strikers. The toll has to be paid somehow.

And btw, you don't think of this often because these men rarely talk about it and for good reason. That's being open about weaknesses your opponents could exploit.
 
Last edited:
ffs, I thought the fights were early or something.

Let's see.

It would be dope if he went back to them, though he's still solid overall.

The reports said Dana was pretty pissed about the decision of his last fight with Bautista (thought Aldo clearly won it).

2 of 3 Sherdog judges also had it at 29-28 Aldo.

www.sherdog.com

UFC 307 ‘Pereira vs. Rountree’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Sherdog's live UFC 307 coverage will begin Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
He went and did boxing and completely forgot his kicking game. He fell in love with his hands too much and forgot his best weapons
 
Kinda like Connor, he went down the boxing path and abandoned what got him to the top.
 
He injured his foot way back in 2012 (prior to first Edgar fight) in a motorcycle accident and has had recurring foot injuries since.

It’s basically the point he stopped throwing as many leg kicks and built his game more around Boxing.
 
Yair has amazing kicks and he does not seem to an unstoppable force... Can Aldo still be a problem for the top 5, I just re-watched the Bautista fight and he looked really good ?
 
The man just made championship weight for FW. Expect a classic Aldo performance with nasty leg kicks and unflappable TDD.
 
You ever throw a leg kick and land? Without shin guards? Spoiler: that shit hurts like fuck.

Aldo might have just gotten too old for that shit lol
 
I'm more worried about why he could not make the weight limit of 135 and hand to have his fight moved to 145.
 
He injured his foot and started having issues if he threw too many
Switched up his style after that

But really he just got old and FAT
 
I remember when Aldo first stopped kicking the narrative was that he chose to because he didn't like the risk, but as time went on and he rarely kicked, people just accepted it was some sort of injury. As far as I know, nothing has ever been confirmed. It's such a shame because he was one of the best kickers in the whole sport and he's been fighting without half his tools for the last 10 years.
 
Daniel_LaRusso said:
He injured his foot way back in 2012 (prior to first Edgar fight) in a motorcycle accident and has had recurring foot injuries since.

It’s basically the point he stopped throwing as many leg kicks and built his game more around Boxing.
Click to expand...
yeah the bike accident ruined him
 
TheBulge said:
Throwing so many kicks with such volume comes with a heavy price. He clearly damaged his legs which is why he stopped using them. Not because he forgot or just changed for no reason.

Same with wrestlers who stop using their wrestling and become strikers. The toll has to be paid somehow.

And btw, you don't think of this often because these men rarely talk about it and for good reason. That's being open about weaknesses your opponents could exploit.
Click to expand...
Yep DC had all but given up on wrestling his last 2 fights his back was so shot from surgery. Likely from the years of wrestling
 
Probably wants to still be able to walk when he'll get old
 
I thought the abandoning of kicks was contributed to a motorcycle accident?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,323
Messages
57,277,490
Members
175,620
Latest member
unwell619

Share this page

Back
Top