What's wrong with Jose Aldo?

Jose Aldo was known for his incredible leg kicks, like in the Urijah Faber fight, Jose Aldo's kicks are an immensely powerful part of his game, Jose Aldo even dropped Peter Yan with leg kicks, yet Jose Aldo threw almost no kicks against Mario Bautista and got hugged the entire time.
Jose refuses to implement an important part of his game, and he seems to be unable to get off the fence, definitely not a safe bet.
