Whats with the Ads?

pugilistico

pugilistico

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 28, 2021
Messages
776
Reaction score
1,155
Is anyone else getting these little ads with video at the bottom right corner of their screen? It's super annoying at best but disgusting at worst.

One of the ads is a cream for warts and it shows you videos of people's skin covered in gross warts. Why would you show that?? Why do you think that is an effective marketing tactic?
 
