Whats weird about the Apex arena

CroCopsLHK

CroCopsLHK

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 9, 2008
Messages
7,156
Reaction score
6,006
It wasn't a thing before the pandemic was it? Maybe I'm missing the picture. But I'm watching Reyes vs Jiri and I'm thinking "damn it's a shame there was a pandemic"

And here we are all these years later. Do you see any of these other big sports playing in empty arenas? It's just weird. They are sacrificing touring, fans, energy all that for in-house cost and it just seems lazy, foreboding and uninspired

But who am I? Definitely not someone who makes these calls. Nowhere near that level of job title

And if the lack of environment was one thing... the cards aren't even delivering. Thus weekends card too it's so hard to be pumped for it. I'll watch it like all of us but eventually it becomes a time management thing. I reserve my right to complain, I just hope things could improve. They have a network negotiation coming up too
 
The APEX definetely suck, but at least, even if it's not really a good thing in the end, the cards that take place there are getting worst and worst so it's easier to skip entirely now, before there was at least a couple fights worth watching on them, it's almost like they're not real UFC events anymore, DWCS is the C-league and APEX cards the B-league
 
They build it up because of the pandemic to keep the show going, good. But then they realized that is real cheap to make cards there and because of their deal with ESPN they dont need to sell tickets to profit. After that they started to bag on the cards as money is flowing in anyway.
On top of that there are no other major organization to push them to put an effort. They don't even put an effort to promote anymore, just pay some influencers and let ESPN/the algorithm do the rest of the work. Smart fighters try to promote themselves more them the company.

It can be a problem on a new media deal negotiation, but even so they'll keep profiting since most of the revenue stays with organization. I can't see it changing anytime soon as going to the road with shitty cards always is riskier as the expenses are bigger.
IT's a shame, Apex should be used only for Contender series.

The only way out of this I can see is if in new rights negotiations ESPN/netflix/amazon play hardball and wants smaller packages with only ppv cards, road cards, etc... but I don't see it happened anytime soon.

Other way would be if a serious organization showed up to put some pressure, but we all now it's not feasible in the short/medium future
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Can anyone explain the economics of the APEX shows?
2
Replies
32
Views
629
Gabe
Gabe
STAY GOLD
The UFC should trim down the amount of APEX cards or reduce the amount of fights on APEX cards
2
Replies
20
Views
380
rmorris003
R

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,872
Messages
57,308,594
Members
175,632
Latest member
JanineArek

Share this page

Back
Top