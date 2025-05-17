Whats weird about the Apex arena

CroCopsLHK
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2008
- Messages
- 7,156
- Reaction score
- 6,006
It wasn't a thing before the pandemic was it? Maybe I'm missing the picture. But I'm watching Reyes vs Jiri and I'm thinking "damn it's a shame there was a pandemic"
And here we are all these years later. Do you see any of these other big sports playing in empty arenas? It's just weird. They are sacrificing touring, fans, energy all that for in-house cost and it just seems lazy, foreboding and uninspired
But who am I? Definitely not someone who makes these calls. Nowhere near that level of job title
And if the lack of environment was one thing... the cards aren't even delivering. Thus weekends card too it's so hard to be pumped for it. I'll watch it like all of us but eventually it becomes a time management thing. I reserve my right to complain, I just hope things could improve. They have a network negotiation coming up too
And here we are all these years later. Do you see any of these other big sports playing in empty arenas? It's just weird. They are sacrificing touring, fans, energy all that for in-house cost and it just seems lazy, foreboding and uninspired
But who am I? Definitely not someone who makes these calls. Nowhere near that level of job title
And if the lack of environment was one thing... the cards aren't even delivering. Thus weekends card too it's so hard to be pumped for it. I'll watch it like all of us but eventually it becomes a time management thing. I reserve my right to complain, I just hope things could improve. They have a network negotiation coming up too