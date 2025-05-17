Whats weird about the Apex arena

They build it up because of the pandemic to keep the show going, good. But then they realized that is real cheap to make cards there and because of their deal with ESPN they dont need to sell tickets to profit. After that they started to bag on the cards as money is flowing in anyway.

On top of that there are no other major organization to push them to put an effort. They don't even put an effort to promote anymore, just pay some influencers and let ESPN/the algorithm do the rest of the work. Smart fighters try to promote themselves more them the company.



It can be a problem on a new media deal negotiation, but even so they'll keep profiting since most of the revenue stays with organization. I can't see it changing anytime soon as going to the road with shitty cards always is riskier as the expenses are bigger.

IT's a shame, Apex should be used only for Contender series.



The only way out of this I can see is if in new rights negotiations ESPN/netflix/amazon play hardball and wants smaller packages with only ppv cards, road cards, etc... but I don't see it happened anytime soon.



Other way would be if a serious organization showed up to put some pressure, but we all now it's not feasible in the short/medium future