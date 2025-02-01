  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Movies What's up with this Emilia Perez movie?

I just found out about this movie called Emilia Perez through a youtube short showing a part of a musical scene where one guy sings in a monotone voice: "penis to vaginaaa."
All the performers just have blank expressions and "sing
like they're not really even trying to resemble singing.

At first I thought this was a joke. Like from a comedy skit show. Zoe Saldana is in it so I guess it was an expensive joke?

Then I found out it's actually a movie with 13 Oscar nominations? Then surely it can't be that bad and I can't judge a movie based on one short. I did some research and it seems this movie is almost universally hated except for by the Academy.

Apparently it's about a Mexican drug cartel boss who transitions into a woman. None of the actors speak fluent Spanish despite set in Mexico, or apparently sing despite it being a musical, and even the trans community are not a fan of it. Apparently Mexicans really hate this movie. But somehow it's gotten 13 nominations? What's going on?

After watching a few scenes of Selena Gomez, I'm certain I can speak Spanish better than she can.
 
