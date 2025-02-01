I just found out about this movie called Emilia Perez through a youtube short showing a part of a musical scene where one guy sings in a monotone voice: "penis to vaginaaa."

All the performers just have blank expressions and "sing

like they're not really even trying to resemble singing.



At first I thought this was a joke. Like from a comedy skit show. Zoe Saldana is in it so I guess it was an expensive joke?



Then I found out it's actually a movie with 13 Oscar nominations? Then surely it can't be that bad and I can't judge a movie based on one short. I did some research and it seems this movie is almost universally hated except for by the Academy.



Apparently it's about a Mexican drug cartel boss who transitions into a woman. None of the actors speak fluent Spanish despite set in Mexico, or apparently sing despite it being a musical, and even the trans community are not a fan of it. Apparently Mexicans really hate this movie. But somehow it's gotten 13 nominations? What's going on?



After watching a few scenes of Selena Gomez, I'm certain I can speak Spanish better than she can.